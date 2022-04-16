Watseka Family Festival returning for third year

WATSEKA — The Watseka Family Festival will return to the City of Watseka for its third year. The festival began in 2019 and took the next summer off because of the pandemic. It returned in 2021 and will be back in action from Aug. 25 to 27.

“Everybody on the board steps up. After last year’s event, we started coming right into 2022,” said John Marshino, festival board member, who noted the board met four days after the conclusion of the 2021 event to begin planning the 2022 festival.

The festival, which is held in Watseka’s Legion Park, will include a carnival, flea market and craft show. There will be concerts held Friday and Saturday nights.

In an entertainment announcement held at Watseka American Legion Post 23, the festival board shared the lineup for the Friday and Saturday concerts.

Playing Friday night will be the nationally touring ‘80s hair band tribute group, Hairball. The band of 17 years plays hits from Bon Jovi, KISS, Alice Cooper and more.

The concert will be more than two hours long, and the opening act will be local performer John David Daily and his son, performing an acoustic set. After the main event, Daily and his son will perform a second acoustic set in the beer garden.

On Saturday night, country singer Tracy Byrd will take the stage as the main act. Opening for Byrd, who has four platinum albums under his belt, is local performer Nick Lynch.

Lynch performed during last year’s festival, and Marshino said, “We had such great feedback from last year that we asked him back.”

Also on Saturday night, Daily and his son will be performing twice in the beer garden — once before the main event and once after.

<strong>New in 2022</strong>

Board members shared most everything in 2022 will be “identical” to 2021; however, they will be removing the $10 gate fee. They’re doing this in the hopes it benefits the carnival, flea market and craft show and allows anyone to enter and enjoy the event free of charge.

Fees instead will be applied to the concerts. Early-bird tickets available online are $20 per show — which includes a parking pass for the day of the show. There also is an option for a “double-dip” ticket that is $35 for both shows.

Concert tickets will be available at the gate for $25 per show, plus a $5 parking fee per car.

This year, the board is eliminating the concert VIP area, and this area instead will be first come, first served.

While they are still working out an official schedule, they plan to hold the carnival preview Thursday night.

Board vice president Shawn Peters noted this is a “huge draw for more than just the local area,” sharing many people from Indiana attend the festival. Last year, at least seven states were represented.

“This is an event we feel is something big for Watseka,” Marshino said.

For more information, go to Watseka Family Festival on Facebook. For early-bird concert tickets, go to <a href="https://bit.ly/watsekafamfest2022" target="_blank">bit.ly/watsekafamfest2022</a>.

<strong>Friday, Aug. 26</strong>

The '80s hair tribute band, Hairball, will be the main act Friday night with a show set to be more than two hours. Opening for the band is John David Daily and his son. The duo will be performing an acoustic set.

<strong>Saturday, Aug. 27</strong>

Platinum-album country singer Tracy Byrd will be Saturday's main act. Opening for Byrd is Nick Lynch. Acoustic performances by John David Daily and his son will be held in the beer garden.