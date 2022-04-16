United Way to host ANY-K race on April 30

Daily Journal staff report

The United Way ANY-K will be held April 30, allowing participants to give back through a variety of activities — “Your Race, Your Pace, Any Place.”

The fundraiser encourages Kankakee and Iroquois County residents to get outdoors and be active while raising funds for programs that fulfill key areas of local need.

United Way will host two official ANY-K sites throughout the day on April 30: Perry Farm Park in Bourbonnais and Lake View Park in Watseka.

To participate as an individual or with an ANY-K team, register at <a href="https://go.rallyup.com/c/anykparticipant22" target="_blank">go.rallyup.com/c/anykparticipant22</a>.

Funds raised through ANY-K will help United Way bridge gaps in the areas of greatest need within the community, including food security, mental health and early childhood success.

Additionally, participants can support a United Way program or agency directly through the ANY-K by registering with one of the following teams at checkout:

• A More Excellent Way Ministries

• Catholic Charities (Team Miles for Meals)

• Bread Basket Food Pantry

• Harbor House

• KCC ALIVE & Baby Talk

• Strong Neighborhoods

• Success By 6

• Prairie State Legal Services

• Women United