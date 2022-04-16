Trying to make it real, compared to what?

How much “real” can we stand? After the glut of podcast-driven docuseries, we’re seeing an astounding number of scripted stories based on real stories and featuring A-level talent. There are tales of the delusional psychopaths such as Elle Fanning’s turn in “The Girl From Plainville” (Hulu) and Renee Zellweger in “The Thing About Pam” (NBC and Peacock).

There are also stories about the faces of modern psychopathic capitalism, including Amanda Seyfried’s turn as Theranos’ Elizabeth Holmes in “The Dropout” (Hulu) and Joseph Gordon-Levitt in “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber” (Showtime).

In addition to these recent stories, there have been many prestige projects about figures from decades past. Starting next week, Julia Roberts will portray Watergate- era character Martha Mitchell in “Gaslit” on Starz. Another Oscar-winner, Nicole Kidman recently starred as Lucille Ball in the grim 2021 drama “Being the Ricardos” (Amazon Prime). And let’s not forget the 2020 miniseries “Mrs. America” (FX/Hulu), starring Cate Blanchett as Phyllis Schlafly, the grassroots anti-feminist activist who changed the face of the GOP.

Against this backdrop, “The First Lady” (8 p.m. Sunday, Showtime, TV-14) arrives, starring Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt.

The story of each woman unfolds in overlapping fashion. We watch the Obamas tour the White House just before the 2009 inauguration and then are propelled backward in time to 1921, just before Franklin Roosevelt (Kiefer Sutherland) is stricken with polio, and then forward to 1973, when Gerald Ford (Aaron Eckhart) is chosen to replace Spiro Agnew as Nixon’s vice president. Just in case we’re not sure, a little analog odometer spins back and forth to tell us the year.

While the nonlinear storytelling can seem innovative, many of the vignettes recall oft-told tales associated with famous historical footage and photographs. In the weakest moments, you get the sense some very capable actors have been reduced to the level of reenacting.

At its oddest, “The First Lady” gives one the impression of an animatronic hall of presidents, where the camera lens and narrative focus has been shifted to the wives. The scenes between the Roosevelts are particularly wooden and painful. As Sutherland’s polio-stricken FDR stumbles around the room, Eleanor must counter the defeatism of his mother (Ellen Burstyn), who believes that her crippled son should keep his dignity and retire to the family’s Hyde Park estate.

But there are some strong moments as well, including Michelle Obama’s confessions to both her mother and to Barack (O.T. Fabbenie) about her doubts and fears regarding her new public role. As both candidate and president, this version of Obama comes off as a stiff, condescending dweeb. It’s unclear how he ever landed so powerful a wife or won the affection of American voters.

Michelle Pfeiffer pretty much steals the show as Betty Ford. She captures the frustrations of a strident woman and former professional dancer trapped yet again in the role of supportive spouse. She’s also quite convincing as a woman who speaks her mind but whose focus and delivery frequently waver under the influence of pills and alcohol. But even this strong performance is undercut by entirely too many obvious “boozy lady” gestures. She’s frequently seen tottering along with a glass of wine or three — an unsubtle effect more akin to a “Real Housewives of the Potomac” (7 p.m. Sunday, Bravo, TV-14) installment or a scene from “Absolutely Fabulous.”

“The First Lady” might not be peak TV, but it is weird TV, and as such, well worth watching. But perhaps not for the reasons its creators intended.

• Proof that nearly everything gets recycled, The Birmingham Stallions host the New Jersey Generals in USFL Football (7 p.m. Saturday, NBC, Fox). For those not alive or not reading the sports pages in the early- to mid-1980s, the USFL offered a spring schedule of professional football, entertaining diehard pigskin fans who just couldn’t be bothered with baseball or golf, not to mention basketball and hockey schedules that ran in to June.

For fans and sportswriters, not to mention team owners, the USFL conjured memories of other upstart outfits, such as the American Football League and American Basketball League, which had sprung up in the 1960s and ‘70s, offering showcases for colorful talent before being absorbed into the dominant leagues.

The USFL would have no such luck. It soon would founder after an expensive lawsuit against the NFL encouraged by the influential then-owner (Donald Trump) of the New Jersey Generals. There was a great 2009 ESPN documentary called “Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL,” directed by Mike Tollin, about the rise and fall of the league.

During its brief run, the league introduced fans to some players who would go on to Hall of Fame careers with the NFL, including Jim Kelly, Reggie White, Steve Young and Gary Zimmerman. It also made celebrities of Boston college quarterback Doug Flutie and Heisman-winning running back Herschel Walker.

Flutie still was famous enough in 2016 to get a gig on “Dancing With the Stars.” Walker is running in the Georgia primary to become the Republican candidate for senator. He retains ties to Trump, who has endorsed him in his campaign, and gained notoriety when he cast doubts on Darwin’s theory of evolution.

• A career lawyer discovers her new beau has become clingy and angry in the 2022 shocker “Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

• A romance novelist returns from exile to realize her children are making their own decisions about life and love in the 2022 romance “Love, Classified” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• The Golden State Warriors host the Denver Nuggets in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

• Lizzo hosts and performs on “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): War in Ukraine and cybersecurity; an interview with Volkswagen’s CEO; battery-powered aircraft.

• NASCAR action (6 p.m., Fox).

• Pirates and aliens threaten a Chinese coastal village on “Doctor Who” (7 p.m., BBC America, TV-PG).

• John C. Reilly stars in “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

• Moses reaches out on “61st Street” (9 p.m., AMC, TV-14).

• A gang member’s treatment gets complicated on “Transplant” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• Pat’s book has a shocking ending on the season finale of “Shining Vale” (9:15 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

Directed by Nicholas Ray (“Johnny Guitar,” “Rebel Without a Cause”), the 1961 biblical epic “King of Kings” (9 p.m. Sunday, TCM, TV-PG) stars Jeffrey Hunter as Jesus, Robert Ryan as John the Baptist and Rip Torn as Judas.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).