Knights of Columbus hosting breakfast buffet for Pregnancy Resource Center

From 8 a.m. to noon April 24 at Settles Center, 907 S. 9th Ave., Kankakee, the Knights of Columbus Council #14012 will host a breakfast buffet.

The buffet will include: varieties of pancakes, eggs, eggs and chorizo, rice and beans, sausage, chilaquiles, and egg casserole. The Mexican dishes are homemade.

Also available will be milk, coffee, water and juice.

The cost is $7 per person or $25 for families of four or more. Proceeds will benefit The Pregnancy Resource Center.For more information, email kofc14012@yahoo.com.