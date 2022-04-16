Kankakee author out with third spy novel

In a male’s fantasy world, who among us would not have wanted to be a spy or spy catcher in the late 1960s?

It was the time of James Bond. Sean Connery was stepping back from the title role after a string of megahits, “From Russia With Love,” “Goldfinger” and “Thunderball.”

On the small screen, CBS had “Mission: Impossible,” with Peter Graves saving the world after getting his weekly instructions from a dissolving revolving tape. Does anyone have a large tape recorder anymore?

NBC had “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.” with Robert Vaughn and heartthrob David McCallum as Ilya Kurakin. ABC had “The FBI,” a Sunday night crime show with Efrem Zimbalist Jr. All ran for years and remain embedded in the culture — action shows with heroes in suits who did good and, well, looked good doing it.

Into this world strides “Deuce.” Deuce is the main and title character of a series of spy novels set in New York City in the ‘60s by Kankakeean Joe Yurgine. Yurgine describes himself as semi-retired now but still has a law office in the PNC Bank building in downtown Kankakee. Yurgine is known to readers of The Daily Journal as a regular weekend columnist.

The third book in the Deuce series, “Femme Fatale: Spy Wars,” just came out this month. The first two, “Deuce” and “Spychaser,” are still available, too. “Femme Fatale” can be read as a stand-alone, but the book does reference material from the previous novels. Yurgine says a fourth book may be forthcoming because he enjoys the writing.

And if you like spy novels, you’ll enjoy the reading.

The Deuce books, including this one, feature realistic spywork. No one is trying to irradiate the nation’s gold supply. Rather, it is a game of tailing Russian agents in New York City, where the Soviet mission to the United Nations is a den of spies.

Deuce is a young FBI agent. His cover story is being a lawyer. He enjoys an occasional cigarette and drinking chartreuse, which sort of looks like a green wine, but has a much, much bigger kick. Deuce is surrounded by colorful characters: a co-worker “The Poet”; women Alena and Ali; and villains Boris and Oleg. There are deft descriptions of all.

The plot revolves about getting Soviet agents to defect — and keeping the defectors alive. A few years ago, Russian spies would have seemed like a dated thing. Not so much now, with a KGB veteran running that country from the Kremlin and with Russian dissidents often mysteriously poisoned and showing up dead.

Yurgine is absolutely great at setting scenes and describing urban life in general and New York City in particular. He weaves in a lot of details: Rheingold Beer, Jake LaMotta and Joe Namath. There are plenty of literary references, too, quotes and authors’ names.

The book has a touch of sex. Deuce has love interests who are attractive and available, but it is old style movie scene sex — the screen fades to black and comes back in the morning. You know what’s happened without having to see the act. Yurgine is also strong on dialogue, keeping the plot moving and the pages turning. There’s a lot of detail and craftsmanship here.

If you have followed “The 90-Day Fiance” on television, you’ll be a bit familiar with one of the plot devices. Immigrants can stay in the US if they marry an American citizen in 90 days. More than that we won’t reveal, except to say that there’s a good plot twist at the end.

Yurgine also touches on the history of the ‘60s. We get a glimpse of the 1968 Chicago Democratic Convention and the now vanished SDS “Students for a Democratic Society.”

New York was a great place to be at the time. The aformentioned Namath was throwing touchdowns for the Jets. Tom Seaver was throwing strikes for the Mets. And, as the year turned to 1970, a hobbling Willis Reed sank a couple of jumpers to inspire the New York Knicks to an NBA title.

In a sense, New York City is a character in the book. Unlike Detroit or Los Angeles, huge stretches of New York were not burned to the ground in the ‘60s unrest and the aftermath of the Martin Luther King Jr. assassination. It was a metropolis that still worked.

The city, at the time, had a liberal Republican Mayor, John Lindsey, not mentioned in the book. Lindsey would later turn Democrat, but there was a time when liberal Republicans in New York and New England were a substantial wing of that party. Lindsey had his share of troubles, including strikes by sanitation workers, transit workers and teachers. But New York was spared the worst of the nation’s urban turmoil.

New York City was a great place to visit and a great place to live if you could afford it. It is, legendarily, the city that never sleeps. Great place to get a drink, see a play, fall in love or chase a spy.

Let’s hope Deuce gets another go-round.

“Femme Fatale,” as well as the rest of the Deuce series, is available on Amazon.

