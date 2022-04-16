'Guys & Dolls' taking KVTA stage in May

The Kankakee Valley Theatre Association will present “Guys & Dolls” on May 7 and 8 and May 14 and 15 at the historic Lincoln Cultural Center in Kankakee. This romantic, musical comedy will feature a cast of 30 actors from the local area.

This high-rolling classic tells the story of con-man Nathan Detroit, played by Paul Snyder, of Kankakee, who tries to find new life for his illegal, but notorious, craps game. Nathan’s nightclub performing fiancée, Adelaide, played by Ashley Sarver, of Bourbonnais, laments that she would like the gambling to end so that she and Nathan could end their 14-year engagement and get married.

When his trusty venue is found out by the police, Nathan has to find a new home for his craps game quickly — but he doesn’t have the dough to secure a new location. Enter Sky Masterson, played by Kyle Cassady, of Kankakee, a high-rolling gambler willing to take on any honest bet with a high enough reward attached.

Nathan bets Sky that he can’t take the “doll” of Nathan’s choosing with him on a date. When Sky agrees to the bet, Nathan chooses uptight Sarah Brown, played by Angel Mirkov, of Kankakee, head of the Save-a-Soul Mission.

Sky thinks he’s been duped, but he’s in for even more of a surprise when his efforts to woo Sarah are so successful that he falls in love with her.

“Guys and Dolls” goes from the bustle of Times Square to the dance clubs of Havana to the sewers of New York City as it demonstrates the great lengths to which a guy will go when he truly falls in love with a “doll.”

Joining Nathan are his fellow gamblers: Rusty, played by Brian Zecher, of Woodworth; Benny, played by Thomas Erhardt, of Bourbonnais; Nicely Nicely, played by Tyler McMahon, of Bourbonnais; Harry the Horse, played by Romero Lewis, of St. Anne; Big Jule, played by Robin Tober-Betourne, of Bourbonnais; Liver Lips Louie, played by Isabella Menigoz, of St. Anne; Society Max, played by Nicole Klimzak, of Kankakee; Angie the Ox, played by Robert Lienhardt, of Bourbonnais; and Brandy Bottle Bates, played by Abby Colbert, of Bradley. Trying to stop the craps game is Lt. Brannigan, played by Jason Hess, of New Lenox.

Dancing with Adelaide at the Hotbox Theatre is Mimi, played by Mary Schwark, of Herscher, and the rest of the Hotbox dancers: Allysen Anderson and Erin Phillips, of Bradley; Abriella Caravette, Kelsie Davis, Amy Grimberg and Hannah Hudgins, of Bourbonnais; and Amanda Ringler, of Kankakee.

Helping Sarah at the Save-A-Soul Mission is Arvide, played by Dana James, of Kankakee; The General, played by Cathy Hess, of New Lenox; Martha, played by Victoria Harle of Kankakee; Agatha, played by Roseann Labriola of Bourbonnais; and Calvin, played by Dan Christ, of Bradley.

Rounding out the cast is the Policeman, played by Steve Worth of Aroma Park; the Town Drunk, played by David Prussner of Bourbonnais; and the Pit Singers: Michael Pueschell, of Watseka, and Michael Snyder and Ben Kunz, of Bourbonnais.

This musical comedy is directed by Rhonda Stenzinger, assistant directed by Joel Knapper, vocal directed by Bonnie Brewer and choreographed by Daniel Cooper.

The performances take place at 7 p.m. on May 7 and 14 and at 2 p.m. on May 8 and 15. Tickets are available online at <a href="https://www.kvta.org" target="_blank">kvta.org</a>, at the door one hour before each performance or by calling the box office at 815-935-8510.