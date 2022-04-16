Shaw Local

Gleaner holding event for 'exceptional kids' at Hero City

By Daily Journal staff report

Kankakee River Valley Arbor Gleaner is sponsoring an event at Hero City for “exceptional kids.”

From 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, May 22, at Hero City, 1190 N Kinzie Ave., Bradley, there will be free admission for special needs individuals ages 30 and below; accommodating up to two siblings 17 and under.

Waivers to participate must be signed by April 25 and can be found at herocityadventurepark.com. This is not a school-sponsored event. Arcade cards and food available at participant’s own expense.

For more information, call Karen at 815-450-3364.