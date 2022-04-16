A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A one-derful year

Since the day I met my niece, Alexis, the Stevie Wonder lyrics, “Isn’t she lovely? Isn’t she wonderful?” run through my head whenever I see her.

Apparently, her mom (my sister, Nikki) feels the same, as she aptly themed Alexis’s first birthday party “Isn’t she ONE-derful?”

Last Sunday, the family gathered at the birthday girl’s house and all expressed the same thought: “How is she already 1?!”

It feels like yesterday I got the text from my brother-in-law, Don, that the little bundle of joy arrived. Now we’re watching with excitement as that same little lady walks around the house and claps for and waves to just about everything.

While initially overwhelmed at waking up from a nap to a houseful of people, Alexis quickly took to enjoying her guest of honor role as she visited with family and friends.

When it came time for gifts, Alexis was first enamored with tissue paper before falling in love with a tiny grand piano. She hit the keys with pride and took breaks to clap for herself.

Pink balloons and photos of the birthday girl throughout the first year of her life decorated the home. When it came to “smash cake” time, she had a little crown headband that said “One” and a pink cake to tear into.

After being sang to, Alexis happily clapped before taking inventory of the cake in front of her. While she loves to eat, she didn’t seem quite sure on the best point of attack, and delicately ate a few finger-fulls of cake and frosting.

Being the sweet-natured gal she is, she picked up a bit of cake and held it out to share with her mom who beamingly stood by her side.

When it came time for her late afternoon nap, my sister could see on the monitor that she was just rolling around and babbling to herself. Shortly after, Alexis returned downstairs ready to continue the festivities.

Her current interest is climbing up the stairs. And despite my unease as I closely followed behind her, she climbed like a pro.

It’s been amazing to watch how much she has grown in just a year — the personality she’s developed and the near-constant joy in her eyes.

Keegan and I gave her a personalized book that includes the three of us as penguin characters. Each page includes a promise to her, my favorites being:

“Alexis, we promise you a warm and safe place in our home and our hearts.”

“We promise to always have time for you, to talk to you and to listen to you.”

“We will share our knowledge with you, and learn from you.”

“We promise to help you pursue your dreams, and help you grow to be strong and happy and free.”

“And our biggest promise to you is, we will be there for you whenever you need us, day or night.”