5 local ways to celebrate Earth Day

<em><strong>EDITOR'S NOTE: Due to the unfavorable weather forecast for Saturday, April 30, the Village of Manteno rescheduled the Clean Up and Tree Planting event to May 21 — same time and place.</strong></em>

Earth Day returns April 22, and there are several local events on that date and shortly after to celebrate Mother Earth and learn more about the environment.

<strong>1 Earth Day Open House</strong>

At 5 p.m. Friday, Willowhaven Park Nature Center will host an Earth Day open house in which attendees can explore the nature center and check out its Earth-friendly features, as well as join in games.

The event is free and optional add-on craft projects will be available for a fee. Activities include flower planters, eco art, guided hikes and a barrel train. An adult must accompany children.

Activity tickets are $3 each or two for $5, and tickets are available at the door.

Willowhaven Park Nature Center is located at 1451 N. 4000East Road, Kankakee. For more information, call 815-933-9905.

<strong>2 Earth Day Party</strong>

From 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Bradley Jumpstart Office, 515 E. North St., Bradley, there will be an Earth Day party where kids can play in the dirt, have themed snacks and plant flowers to take home.

For more information, call 815-725-2194.

<strong>3 K3 Earth Day Meetup & Cleanup</strong>

At noon April 23 at Bird Park, 801 W. Station St., Kankakee, residents are invited to take part in a cleanup in Bird Park or an area of their choosing.

<strong>4 Manteno’s Community Clean-Up Day</strong>

The Village of Manteno will be hosting its annual Community Clean-Up Day and Tree Planting event for its residents, starting at 10 a.m. April 30 at Legion Park, 51 W. Fourth St., Manteno.

Volunteers are encouraged to wear old clothes and bring work gloves for the day. Bring your family and friends to clean up downtown Manteno. Students 16 and younger will need a chaperone.

From 10 to 11 a.m. volunteers will be assigned a zone for cleanup tasks. At 11:15 a.m., there will be tree planting at Legacy Park. At noon, there will be a free barbecue lunch for all volunteers provided by Votorantim Cimentos/Prairie Materials LLC.

For more information, go to the Facebook event page at <a href="https://bit.ly/3O5Epne" target="_blank">bit.ly/3O5Epne</a>, call 815-929-4800, or email <a href="mailto:smarion@villageofmanteno.com" target="_blank">smarion@villageofmanteno.com</a>.

Volunteers are asked to sign up at <a href="https://bit.ly/3Kw25ie" target="_blank">bit.ly/3Kw25ie</a>.

<strong>5 Meet A Beekeeper</strong>

Bees are a vital part of the ecosystem and environment. From 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. May 1 at Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve, 27064 S. Dutton Road, Beecher, meet local beekeeper Mike Rusnak to discuss the art of beekeeping.

Ask questions, chat and troubleshoot. Rusnak has more than 15 years of beekeeping experience to share. Pick up specific beekeeping tips or simply learn more about the world of bees.

The program is free and open to all ages. No registration is required.

For more information, call 708-946-2216.