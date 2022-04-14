Live music this weekend: April 14, 2022

Daze of Grunge - band (Facebook/Daze of Grunge)

<strong>Dark Sun/Left of Reason</strong>

The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee

<em>7 p.m. tonight</em>

<strong>One Lung Louie</strong>

Splitting Targets — 245 S. West Ave., Kankakee

<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Shelby Ryan</strong>

Game On Bar & Grill — 115-117 Second St., Peotone

<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Jimmy Lueder Jr. Trio</strong>

Smokey Jo's — 475 W. Burville Road, Crete

<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Matt Yeager</strong>

On the Rox — 670 W. Station St., Kankakee

<em>8:30 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Kelli Bonomo</strong>

The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>South of Mars</strong>

Ryan’s Pier —112 E. 1st St., Aroma Park

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>The Tall Paul Band</strong>

Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Rick Saucedo's Elvis Tribute</strong>

The Jailhouse Rock — 793 N. 5th Ave., Kankakee

<em>7:30 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>John Mark</strong>

Good Vibrations — 1680 W. Station St., Kankakee

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Daze of Grunge</strong>

Copeland’s Bar & Grill — 53 N. Main St., Manteno

<em>9 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Big Dog Mercer (jam session)</strong>

Flanagan’s Pub — 101 S. Main St., Grant Park

<em>7 p.m. Wednesday</em>

To have your listing included, email <a href="mailto:life@daily-journal.com">life@daily-journal.com</a>.