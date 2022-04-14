Live music this weekend: April 14, 2022

<strong>Dark Sun/Left of Reason</strong>
The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee
<em>7 p.m. tonight</em>
<strong>One Lung Louie</strong>
Splitting Targets — 245 S. West Ave., Kankakee
<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Shelby Ryan</strong>
Game On Bar & Grill — 115-117 Second St., Peotone
<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Jimmy Lueder Jr. Trio</strong>
Smokey Jo's — 475 W. Burville Road, Crete
<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Matt Yeager</strong>
On the Rox — 670 W. Station St., Kankakee
<em>8:30 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Kelli Bonomo</strong>
The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington
<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>South of Mars</strong>
Ryan’s Pier —112 E. 1st St., Aroma Park
<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>The Tall Paul Band</strong>
Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno
<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Rick Saucedo's Elvis Tribute</strong>
The Jailhouse Rock — 793 N. 5th Ave., Kankakee
<em>7:30 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>John Mark</strong>
Good Vibrations — 1680 W. Station St., Kankakee
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Daze of Grunge</strong>
Copeland’s Bar & Grill — 53 N. Main St., Manteno
<em>9 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Big Dog Mercer (jam session)</strong>
Flanagan’s Pub — 101 S. Main St., Grant Park
<em>7 p.m. Wednesday</em>
To have your listing included, email <a href="mailto:life@daily-journal.com">life@daily-journal.com</a>.