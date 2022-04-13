Best Bets: Week of April 13-19

<strong>Pommier-Benoit Handcrafted Spring Launch</strong>

From 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Benoit Greenhouses, 568 N. 2750E Road, Kankakee, Mandy Benoit will be hosting the launch of her spring collection of jewelry. This is part of the fourth annual GIVE event, where 20 percent of sales are donated to the Samuel Myer's Foundation, the mission of which is to reduce the stigma of mental illness.

For more information, go to <a href="http://facebook.com/PommierBenoit" target="_blank">facebook.com/PommierBenoit</a>.

<strong>An Inside Look at Outsider Art</strong>

Thursday is the last day of the current exhibit at Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism, located at 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. The art on display is from Kankakee native Louis Walker Jr. and can be seen from noon to 4 p.m.

For more information, call 815-685-9057.

<strong>Spring Carnival at Northfield Square</strong>

From 6 p.m. to close Thursday and Friday and from 2 p.m. to close Saturday and Sunday, Fantasy Amusement will hold a spring carnival at Northfield Square Mall on Route 50 in Bourbonnais.

There will be rides, games, festival food and more. Operating hours subject to weather conditions.

For more information, call 815-937-4241.

<strong>Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt</strong>

At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, all ages are invited for a nighttime egg hunt at Exploration Station, 1095 W. Perry St., Bourbonnais. The cost is $6 per child, and all are asked to bring a basket and flashlight. Pre-registration is required.

To register or for more information, call 815-933-9905, or go to <a href="http://btpd.org" target="_blank">btpd.org</a>.

<strong>Job fair</strong>

State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Kankakee, is hosting a job fair from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Knights of Columbus, 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. Admission and workshops are free.

The day will feature three workshops:

• Effective search strategies for state employment: 9 a.m.

• “I have an interview — now what?” 10 a.m.

• How to write a resume to get you noticed: 11 a.m.

The following employers will be taking part in the job fair: AAF Flanders; ABF Freight; Advanced Climate Solutions; Agente Staffing; Aqua America Inc.; Express Employment Professionals; Gilman Healthcare Center; Good Shephard Manor; Hoekstra Transportation; IBEW Local 176.

Illinois Departments of: Central Management Services; Children & Family Services; Corrections; Employment Security; Human Services; Revenue; Transportation.

Illinois State Police; Illinois Tollway; Kankakee Community College; Kankakee County Government; Kankakee County Training Center; Kankakee Valley Park District; MABA 57 Kankakee County Fire Chiefs Association; Milner Media Partners; Nexus Employment Solutions; Nucor Steel; PACE; Pactiv; Peoplelink; Phantom Harley Davidson; Pipefitters Local Union 597; Riverside Healthcare; Silvas International Inc.; Speedway; Ascension St. Mary's Hospital; Vanfab Inc.

For more information, call 815-523-7779, or go to <a href="https://www.rephaas.com" target="_blank">rephaas.com</a>.