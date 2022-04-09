REEL TALK: Cage has fun playing himself in 'Massive Talent'

Nicolas Cage: icon, movie hero and a legend who “is back” with the hilarious new film, “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.”

He stars as himself but an exaggerated (maybe?) version who has money issues, family troubles and a consuming desire to work, work, work. Downtrodden from a role rejection and now, in an effort to pay off a $600,000 hotel bill — his home after divorcing his wife, Olivia (Sharon Horgan) — his agent, Richard (Neil Patrick Harris), gets him a birthday party gig that pays $1 million.

Reluctantly accepting, Nick flies to Mallorca, Spain, meeting his birthday boy, Javi (Pedro Pascal), whose ties with the mob land him in a role he’s never played before: CIA agent who must fight for his life and his family’s.

Let me start by saying you have to be a Nicolas Cage (and film) fan to truly appreciate every hilariously nuanced line and situation in “Massive Talent.” But if you are, you’re in for a cinematically thrilling roller coaster ride filled with shock, laughter and intrigue.

There are so many layers — and themes to appeal to every movie goer — that it is impossible to dissect them all, but I’ll give it a try so you’re compelled to head to the ticket box and see this on the big screen.

Cage (the character) needs to work and always is looking for his next role of a lifetime even at the expense of his marriage and his relationship with his daughter, Addy (Lily Mo Sheen). As opportunities dwindle and his life seems to parallel his current career, Cage accepts a “role” in going to a millionaire’s birthday party in Spain.

Javi, a screenwriter wannabe, corners Cage but not before the CIA plants a tracker on him and convinces him Javi is one of the really bad guys responsible for the high-profile kidnapping of a dictator’s daughter.

Taking on this new “role” as CIA operative, he gets to know Javi on a personal level as they become screenwriting partners. Their “process” to augment their “craft” creates a hilarious journey that ultimately becomes a bromance ... that is until they both come to a crossroads that will bury them or make them heroes.

“Massive Talent” is brilliantly creative in finding ways to showcase Cage’s cinematic career as well as highlighting his perceived real-life pitfalls. Cage (the actor) rolls with every punch, pouring earnestly into this role to make us not only laugh but connect with this man whose talents, until recently with “Pig,” have been sorely overlooked.

The role is a self-deprecating one in many ways, but Cage leans into it with ease to give us one of the funniest and most energetic films I’ve seen since “Knives Out.”

Cage isn’t the only one who is having fun in this film. Tiffany Haddish and Ike Barinholtz pair up once again, this time as the CIA operatives who set up several of the comedic situations both Cage and Pascal handedly utilize.

Horgan, known for her comedic chops, shows us she can do an action flick as the stereotypical ex-wife of an actor whose fed up with her ex’s antics. The entire cast has fun and delivers a stellar performance. And, when the cast is having fun, we are, too.

Tom Gormican, the co-writer and director, and relative newcomer to the writing and directing arena, is skilled beyond his years. Every line, movement and interaction is impeccably delivered to give us total entertainment. And, with the massive talent within this film, we ultimately have a dramatic, comedic and thrilling bromance like no other.

See “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” on the big screen. Put down your phones, block out life’s distractions, and be immersed in the world of Nicolas Cage for a couple of hours. It’s worth it.

Reel Talk rating: 3½ stars

"The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" is now playing in theaters.