LOCAL TRIVIA: Regional Beers & Eating Local

Recently, Bill Yohnka, of Kankakee, debuted his trivia-hosting talents at The Library Bar in Bourbonnais. The community engagement specialist with Kankakee School District 111, Yohnka created questions in various categories dealing with local trivia.

Now you can test your Kankakee County knowledge over the course of the next three Saturdays as we will feature each week two of Yohnka’s six categories. We start this week with “Regional Beers” and “Eating Local.”

<strong>REGIONAL BEERS</strong>

1. Originally, the name of this Brickstone beer, “Hop Skip” had more words. What were they?

2. In the 1980s before the Bears ever held training camp locally, this building had a bear on it advertising a beer. What beer brand was it?

3. The Kankakee Beverage Co. offered a healthy beer option called _______ Beer.

4. What beer is known for being Fully Krausened?

5. What does APA stand for in Brickstone APA?

6. This Midwestern brewery has a trout on the label of its best-selling beer?

7. What brewery hosts Dark Lord Day every Spring?

8. Thirteen years ago, Half Acre Brewery introduced this Pale Ale that contains no flower clippings.

9. This former name of On The Rox was mocked on national TV.

10. This brew claims to be “the beer that made Milwaukee Famous.”

11. In 1892 the Pabst Brewery bought over a million feet of this.

12. When a can of Coors Light is cold, what unique thing happens to the can?

13. What is the name of the new nano-brewery just south of the river in Kankakee?

14. This beer character rose to fame in the 1980s being portrayed by a female Bull Terrier?

<strong>EATING LOCAL</strong>

1. What is now Crazy Joe’s in Kankakee formerly was “Big ______ Pizza” featuring the price of the pizza in the name.

2. This eatery featured Barry Manilow for a week of shows in 1967 when he was just 24 years old.

3. The corporate office of this pizza chain is located in Bradley.

4. What local pizza establishment features the Tough Guy Pizza?

5. What notable local hot dog bun menu item includes no hot dog?

6. This defunct business on the south end of Kankakee was named after a non-native tree species.

7. A Pee-Wee Burger could be yours for free if you accomplish this feat.

8. Manteno is home to a facility that manufactures this condiment.

9. A six-pack and a pound is six _______ and a pound of _________.

10. Who makes “The Point” pizza?

11. Who makes the Deep Dish Double Crust pizza?

12. Name all three varieties of Dilly Bars.

1. And you’re drunk

2. Hamm's Beer

3. Vitamin

4. Old Style

5. American Pale Ale

6. Bell's

7. 3 Floyds

8. Daisy Cutter (Half Acre Pale Ale)

9. Sam -N- Ella's

10. Schlitz

11. Blue ribbon

12. The mountain turns blue

13. Knack Brewing & Fermentations

14. Spuds MacKenzie

1. Big 8 Pizza

2. The Little Corporal

3. Monical's Pizza

4. Sammy's

5. Jaenicke's

6. Redwood Inn

7. A hole in one

8. Mustard (Plochman's)

9. Tacos and Oles

10. Monical's Pizza

11. Luconi's Pizza

12. Chocolate, Cherry, Butterscotch