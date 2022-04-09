Kankakee Kultivators talk saga of the Column Garden

Daily Journal staff report

This spring during the April and June meetings, the Kankakee Kultivators will be sharing the saga of the community’s “Column Garden.” An intimate little woodland, richly planted, the Column Garden rests serene on the grounds of the Kankakee County Museum.

Visitors can find this and that in the garden, half-hidden by its lush groundcovers and shrubs, artifacts of an older Kankakee — aged bells, crumbling columns, a fountain remembered only by locals who grew up during the early 20th Century.

Wanting to give the people of Kankakee a personal gift — the gift of experiencing nature’s beauty and peace — the Kultivators imagined and designed this “Column Garden” several years ago, then set out to make it a physical reality.

Many local individuals, organizations and businesses became involved and lent support — pooled their talents and resources to create the garden together.

It’s the Column Garden’s story which Nancy Addison, botanist and coordinator of the original Column Garden Project, will tell during the Kultivators’ meetings in April and June.

This “biography” will have many illustrations/pictures and at least two “chapters.” The first chapter is the history; and the second chapter is practical lessons on how to choose, arrange and display many plants which flourish without requiring much sunshine — a beautiful and educational shade garden.

The Kultivators’ upcoming meeting will take place Thursday, April 14, in the Kankakee Public Library’s fourth-floor auditorium. Starting at noon, it will begin with time to chat and discuss gardening questions and tips. Lois Ware, Kultivators’ past president, will demonstrate how to divide and transplant. The Kultivators’ business meeting will follow.

At 1 p.m. Nancy Addison and Ann Harms, also a Kultivators’ past president, will begin the day’s spotlighted presentation by exploring how to become friends with your gardening journal and then will segue into the Column Garden’s story-plus-pictures presentation, “How It All Began.”

Weather permitting, the audience might leave the library a little early and gather for an extension of Addison’s saga in the Column Garden itself.

Later, at the Kultivators’ June meeting, when spring growth will be visible in the garden, Addison will complete her “biography,” of the Column Garden.

This meeting will be held at the Kankakee County Museum. Weather permitting, those present will tour the Column Garden with Addison and learn about all the garden’s different shade plants and other elements along with the significance of their locations.