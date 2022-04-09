5 awareness months in April

Daily Journal staff report

It’s commonly known that February is Black History Month and October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

What falls under the umbrella of April?

Learn about five “awareness” months happening in April and the local organizations that specialize in that awareness.

Internship Awareness

During April, National Internship Awareness Month sets out to dispel many myths surrounding internships.

The Kankakee Area Career Center can be helpful during this month, as its primary purpose is to meet the advanced career and technical education needs of the regional high school students.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.kacc-il.org" target="_blank">kacc-il.org</a> or call 815-939-4971.

Financial Literacy

It seems fitting that this falls at the same time of the tax deadline.

Kankakee County’s organization Still I Rise offers programs on budgeting and financial literacy that are free and open to the public.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.Still-iRise.org" target="_blank">Still-iRise.org</a> or call 815-414-9614.

Autism Awareness

The month of April shines a light on Autism Awareness.

Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism is hosting an exhibit through next week featuring a local artist.

The organization also has many opportunities for individuals with autism to explore and expand their artistic skills.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.merchantstreetartgallery.org" target="_blank">merchantstreetartgallery.org</a> or call 815-685-9057.

Child Abuse Prevention

Every April, Child Abuse Prevention Month is an opportunity to learn about the signs of child abuse and how to prevent it.

Child Network, which serves Kankakee and Iroquois counties, exists to help children experiencing abuse.

This month, there will be “Blue Kids” and pinwheels around the counties to raise awareness for those locally affected by child abuse. On April 23, the organization will host its first-ever Dueling Pianos fundraiser.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.childnetwork.org" target="_blank">childnetwork.org</a> or 815-936-7372.

Sexual Assault Awareness

Every April, Sexual Assault Awareness Month strives to be a voice of the victims of sexual abuse and violence.

Locally, Clove Alliance does this day-in and day-out.

At 6 p.m. Monday at the Majestic, Clove will host the second annual Brave, Bold and Believed Art Show.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.clovealliance.org" target="_blank">clovealliance.org</a> or call 815-932-7273.