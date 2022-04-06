Best Bets: Week of April 6-12

<strong>KVTA's "Mary Poppins Jr."</strong>

The Kankakee Valley Theatre Association will present “Mary Poppins Jr.” on April 8, 9 and 10. The show will feature 48 local youths.

The jack-of-all trades, Bert, played by Dalton Sala, of Peotone, and Wesley Haggard, of Bourbonnais, introduces the audience to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family.

Young Jane, played by Amelia Nugent, of Manteno, and Michael, played by Noah Parpart, of Manteno, have sent many nannies packing before Mary Poppins, played by Colby Ogibovic, of Momence, flies onto their doorstep.

Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members including patriarch George, played by Holden Hall, of Kankakee, and matriarch Winifred, played by Abby Purcell, of Manteno, how to value each other again.

Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren’t the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that, “Anything can happen if you let it.”

<strong>The cast also includes: Lilli Balk, Lauryn Balk, Ava Benoit, Andrew Bush, Carly Carrigan, Luci Contreras, Alexis Douglas, Hannah Fish, Lindsey Hudgins, Nora Hyma, Liam Johnson, Kylee Kothe, Mary Alice Kunz, Katie McBurnie, Camden Norfleet, Haley O’Keefe, Alyssa Pfeiffer, Tess Prairie, Anna Sikma, Kate Sikma, Claire Steinacker, Mary Worby and Jacee Yeates, all of Bourbonnais; Paul Bishir, of Momence; Charlotte Case, Eleanor Guastalli, Claire Howard, Isabelle Jackson, Lily James, Hannah Mantooth, Emma O’Brien, Sophie Powell, Carson Williams and Brody Wosz, all of Kankakee; Emily and Victoria Eisenach, of Braceville; Emma Froeschle, Cole Pilbeam and Olivia Zwirkoski, of Manteno; LilyAnne Daniels, of Bradley; and Chloe Kearney, of St. Anne.</strong>

Led by director Debbie Emling, assistant director Kathleen Payne, vocal director Shannon Woodruff and choreographer Jordan Emling, there are three chances to see this entertaining production at Lincoln Cultural Center in Kankakee.

The performances take place at 7 p.m. April 8 and 9 and at 2 p.m. April 10. Tickets are available online at KVTA.org, at the door one hour before each performance or by calling the box office at 815-935-8510.

<strong>Easter Egg Hunts at Perry Farm</strong>

At 10 a.m. Saturday at Perry Farm Park in Bourbonnais, there will be a free Easter event for ages 10 and under. Meet the Easter Bunny, and bring a basket or a bag for an Easter egg hunt.

Then at 1 p.m. near the gazebo at Perry Farm Park, all ages and families of children with special needs are invited to a free Easter egg hunt. Bring your own basket or bag for egg collection.

For more information on both events, go to <a href="https://www.btpd.org" target="_blank">btpd.org</a>.

<strong>Brave, Bold, and Believed Art Show</strong>

From 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, the opening night of the second annual art show will commence at the Majestic inside Burfield and Remington at 150 N. Schuyler Ave. in Kankakee. Through this event, Clove Alliance celebrates and honors the journey of survivors and the organization’s efforts to end sexual violence.

Exhibits will be on display throughout the building’s hallways from April 12 to 18. The event is free and open to the public.

<strong>Mental Health Network’s Roundtable</strong>

At 8 a.m. Friday in the dining room of Riverside Medical Center, the monthly roundtable will focus on “Call me if…” and is a networking event to introduce participants to different individuals in the area who offer different services.

• Learn who provides what services

• Make face to face contacts for better collaboration

• Learn programs you can refer your clients to receive support

• Share your events and services

For more information on the event and the organization, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/MHNKankakee" target="_blank">facebook.com/MHNKankakee</a>.

<strong>Easter Egg Dash 2022</strong>

At 10 a.m. Saturday at Heritage Park, on West Cook St., Manteno, the Village of Manteno will host the annual Easter Egg hunt. Photos with the Easter Bunny will begin at 10 a.m. and the dash starts at 11 a.m. and is for kids in grades fourth and under. Participants are asked to bring a basket for eggs.

For more information, call 815-929-4800.