Did Benjamin Franklin invent America?

Prolific documentarian and historian Ken Burns spends four hours during the next two nights recalling “Benjamin Franklin” (8 p.m., PBS, concludes Tuesday).

Franklin emerges as the most interesting and accessible of the Founding Fathers, a character with a sophisticated sense of humor and a bawdy history with the ladies. Forced to leave school after only a few years, he emerged as one of the leading intellectuals of the 18th century, inspiring admiration and awe on both sides of the Atlantic.

Well before the founding of the United States as an independent nation, Franklin became an ambassador for the New World. European elitists who had considered colonists to be uncultivated roughnecks had to recognize a man who had revolutionized the study of electricity.

Franklin’s reputation as a modern Prometheus, a man who had tamed heavenly fire, cemented association of the founders with Enlightenment values. Franklin, along with Thomas Jefferson, represented a worldview that valued science over superstition and the educated pursuit of knowledge over a “priesthood” that enforced orthodoxy. Neither man could be defined or described as “Christian,” a historical fact many have tried to obscure.

Franklin had learned early the commingling of religion and institutional power had grim implications for personal freedom and expression. As a young printing apprentice, he had seen his brother sent to prison without trial for the temerity of criticizing and lampooning Cotton Mather and Boston’s Puritan elite.

“Benjamin Franklin” catalogs his remarkable life and achievements, including pretty much the invention of American society, the founding of libraries and fire companies, and the enshrinement of efficient postal delivery as a service and a right. Along the way, he created the Franklin Stove, an invention that would bring efficient warmth to many American homes, a device he steadfastly refused to patent.

And all that was before he became an essential player in the drafting of the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and diplomatic efforts on behalf of the American cause.

“Franklin” does not shy away from revealing his faults, including his failures as a husband and father as well as sharing attitudes and behaviors common among English and American white males in the 18th century. He owned slaves but would evolve into an abolitionist. He studied, admired and even proposed copying a Native American form of legislature, but he also considered them savages whose lands should be taken by white settlers. Like generations of nativists who would follow him, Franklin saw English settlers as superior and took a dim view of Southern Europeans, Swedes and other “swarthy” immigrants.

But the notion 18th-century values are not our own cuts several ways. For at least the past half-century, fundamentalists have been preaching we have deserted the “Christian values” of the Founding Fathers. That’s rather rich, considering most of the important Founders shared Franklin’s and Jefferson’s deism. They believed in a creator, but not in a deity who interfered in human affairs.

Franklin’s and Jefferson’s battles with the religious bullies of their time may seem distant, but there are many parallels to our own day, among them efforts by religious zealots to demonize medical advances and vaccines and to see needless suffering and preventable disease as “God’s will.”

