Library Life: Week of April 3

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Family Storytime: At 10 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, join the library for family storytime for all ages.

• Evening Yoga: At 6 p.m. Thursday in the White Oak Room, enjoy yoga practices for all skill levels. Participants are asked to bring their own mat. Email <a href="mailto:bschott@bourbonnaislibrary.org" target="_blank">bschott@bourbonnaislibrary.org</a> to register.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Grab & Go Lettuce Garden Kits: Starting Monday, the library will have grab & go lettuce garden kits while supplies last. Courtesy of the U of I Extension Office.

• Unnamed Teen Book Club: At 6 p.m. Monday, teens are invited for a laid-back book club and discussion.

• Local Author Spotlight: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, local poet and photographer Terry Foote will be at the library to discuss and read selections from his book, “Picturesque Poetry.” Autographed copies will be available for purchase.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• New books: The library recently added new books to its shelves. In the adult section, “Calder Grit” by Janet Dailey; “The Beach Wedding” by Michael Ledwidge; in the children’s section, “Field Trip to Volcano Island” by John Hare, “Amelia Bedelia Hops to It” by Herman Parish;

• Egg-Stravaganza: Children and adults can decorate an egg on paper and return it to the library by April 8 for a sweet treat.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

<em>•</em> Quilting 101: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, join the library for a basic skills quilting class and learn to how make blankets. Participants are asked to bring any fabric scissors they own and to register at <a href="https://bit.ly/quiltsignupecm" target="_blank">bit.ly/quiltsignupecm</a>.

• Night of the Zombies: At 5 p.m. April 9, a horror survival game will be played throughout the closed and darkened library. Survivors rescue innocent babies, attempt to find food and fire and make medicine, all while being chased by infected zombies. The game is only for teens in grades seventh through 12th. Sign up is available at the library. The zombie team will be chosen at random two days in advance from the list of pre-registered teens who will be notified of what time to arrive for costume and makeup. Those hoping to participate as a zombie must sign up in advance.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Smooth Fusion: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, the library is hosting an open mic night in the 4th Floor Auditorium. Different styles of performing arts are welcome.

• Bingo with the Books: From 10 a.m. to noon Friday, join the library for bingo games and prizes.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Take-and-Make: Every Saturday, the library offers materials for a take-and-make craft geared toward grades first through fifth.

• Storytime: At 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, the group will meet in person with Mr. William at this new meeting time to read a picture book or two to help preschoolers discover the joy of reading.

• Booksale Donations: Monday through Friday of this week, the library will be accepting book donations for the booksale that will run April 11-29.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Story Time with Ms. Jen: In-person sessions will be held at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday and 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

• Lego Building Contest: Voting for the Lego Building contest is happening now through April 6. Winners will be announced the next day.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Mystery Book Club: At 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, pick up a mystery read for the month. The discussion will be held the last Tuesday of the month.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Growing Readers: Starting Monday through April 22, the library will host a reading challenge for all ages.

• Gardening presentation: At 10 a.m. Thursday, Master Gardener Sally Mabbitt will present “Growing & Using Herbs.” Sign up required by contacting the library.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> bourbonnaislibray.org, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> bradleylibrary.org, 815-932-6245

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> momencelibrary.org, 815-472-2581

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> grantpark-il.org/library, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> lions-online.org, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> limestonelibrary.org, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> mantenolibrary.org, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> watsekalibrary.org; 815-432-4544