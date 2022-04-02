Kankakee native Luke LaBeau co-founds L.A. horror film studio

As a young kid growing up in Kankakee, Luke LaBeau spent many hours perusing the aisles of Family Video. Drinking in every title, poster and genre, he would meticulously select the films that would keep him company during the next few days.

He even wound up becoming a Family Video employee for some time.

“Oftentimes, I’d find myself browsing through my favorite genre, which is horror,” LaBeau said.

Though the days of browsing a video store are almost entirely a thing of the past, LaBeau continues to relish in the wonder that is cinema.

And, he still has a heart for horror.

Now living in Los Angeles, the Bishop McNamara High School graduate recently co-founded Welcome Villain Films, a new film studio that specializes in horror films.

“I’ve always been meant to be in the film business, specifically in the horror-film business, it just took me a while to realize it,” he said, saying the moment that he did realize it, “my life changed forever.”

Because he worked a handful of jobs that he liked well enough but never loved, he decided to seek out the advice of a career counselor. The findings said he should be working in the creative aspect of the entertainment industry.

This led him to Los Angeles and the film industry. He worked his way from the ground up, applying for internships — and even enrolling back into school to be eligible for said internships — and sent cold calls and emails.

He eventually found success with the company FearNet, one he already admired, who took him on board as an intern.

“I went into my first day with the mindset that I was going to work my tail off, learn everything I possibly could and make myself an indispensable asset for the company,” he said.

This approach worked, as a month into his internship he was offered a full-time, salaried position. And in the decade-plus that he’s lived in the film capital of the world, LaBeau worked with Relativity Media, Blumhouse Productions and MGM brought him on to resurrect Orion Pictures.

In that time, he worked on a number of big projects, such as “The Woman in Black 2,” and “The Lazarus Effect.”

<strong>Welcome Villain Films</strong>

Serving as the head of development, LaBeau co-founded Welcome Villain with Dan Clifton, Eric Kleifield and Bonner Bellew.

LaBeau knew opening a studio in such a competitive industry would be difficult. He also knew that, with the group he’s working with, they could take everything they’ve learned and create a successful company.

He said that success stems from “all of four of us sharing a unified vision through different perspectives.”

Welcome Villain specializes in being a filmmaker-friendly studio focused on Premium Video On Demand (PVOD) and limited theatrical run. It also understands the artistic process as well as the business and logistical needs of a film.

The company recently unveiled its first two feature film projects: an expanded reimagining of the horror hit “Last Shift,” and an untitled slasher project from the creators of the franchise “The Houses October Built.”

Welcome Villain is a philosophical state of mind of the team. The name itself has a deep-seated meaning they hold near and dear to their hearts.

LaBeau said part of the name comes from the film industry often being overseen by the wrong people — breeding an environment of unrealistic expectations and mistreatment. The studio and filmmaker relationship often has a disconnect, as well — financial versus creative.

“Welcome Villain was designed to be an antithesis of this,” he said. “To the antiquated industry gatekeepers and the mistreaters, we are villains.”

“On one hand, it’s an exciting, eye-catching name that speaks to the horror genre. On the other hand, it directly ties into our mission as a studio, as a company, which is to challenge the ways of Old Hollywood and be ‘villains,’ I guess, to that part of the industry.”

“To everybody else — the filmmakers, the artists, the film professionals, and the movie fans, we hope to be the type of villain that is welcome.”

<strong>Lifelong love of films, horror</strong>

LaBeau said that a major reason why he loves film is because it’s “unifying.”

“Horror, I think, is one of the most unifying genres of all,” he said, quoting, “everyone screams in the same language.”

Of course, the discussion of his love of horror films and his new studio could not be complete without asking, “What’s your favorite scary movie?”

LaBeau’s answer? “Black Christmas.”

Sharing that Christmas is his favorite holiday, he said, “Combining Christmas and horror, when it’s done right, is a magical thing for me.”

He said he loves watching movies at Christmastime with his mom, Gretchen, and has great memories of growing up watching horror movies with his dad, Robert. In addition to his parents, who still live in Kankakee, he also credits his sister, Katherine, for supporting his journey.

“Film has served as a centerpiece in so many experiences and memories throughout my life,” he said.

For more information on Welcome Villain Films, go to <a href="https://www.welcomevillain.com" target="_blank">welcomevillain.com</a>.

Find the studio on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @WelcomeVillain.