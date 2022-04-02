‘County West’ art exhibition call for artists

Daily Journal staff report

Harvest View is gearing up for its latest art exhibition, “County West,” and is seeking artist submissions.

The exhibit will celebrate art and agriculture and will be a collection of artwork that depicts the beauty of the agricultural vistas and views found in the rural landscape that makes up the west part of Kankakee County.

Artists 18 and older are invited to showcase their perspective on what “County West” means to them.

The deadline for submissions is April 30. The exhibit will run May 12 to June 30.

A wide array of two-dimensional media will be accepted. Works may be made available for purchase. All proceeds from the exhibition go to support the residents’ activity program at Harvest View.

An opening reception will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 12 for vaccinated guests and artists.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.harvestviewliving.com" target="_blank">harvestviewliving.com</a>, call 815-426-2000, or email <a href="mailto:jglazar@harvestviewliving.com" target="_blank">jglazar@harvestviewliving.com</a>.

Harvest View is located at 100 Harvest View Lane, Herscher.