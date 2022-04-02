5 horror film recommendations from Luke LaBeau

Daily Journal staff report

Luke LaBeau, Kankakee native and graduate of Bishop McNamara High School, is the co-founder and head of development at Welcome Villain Films in Los Angeles. Specializing in horror, LaBeau gives us his top five horror film recommendations.

“Everyone knows of classics like ‘The Exorcist,’ ‘Halloween,’ ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,’ ‘Psycho.’ … They are masterpieces of horror cinema and are deserving of their iconic status in film,” LaBeau said.

“So if you are a fan of those films, then here are five more recommendations to sink your teeth into and satisfy your hunger for horror.”

<strong>‘Black Christmas’ (1974)</strong>

During their Christmas break, a group of sorority girls is stalked by a stranger. Who is on the other end of the phone?

<strong>‘American Werewolf in London’ (1981)</strong>

Two American college students on a walking tour of Britain are attacked by a werewolf that none of the locals will admit exists.

<strong>‘REC/REC 2’ (2007/2009)</strong>

A television reporter and cameraman follow emergency workers into a dark apartment building and are quickly locked inside with something terrifying.

<strong>‘It Follows’ (2014)</strong>

A young woman is followed by an unknown supernatural force after an intimate encounter.

<strong>‘Train to Busan’ (2016)</strong>

While a zombie virus breaks out in South Korea, passengers struggle to survive on the train from Seoul to Busan.