'Julia' on HBO Max is a delight

I’m not the kind of guy who uses the word “delightful” very often, but “Julia,” the biographical dramady streaming on HBO Max, fits the bill.

The series, starring U.K. actress Sarah Lancashire (“Happy Valley”) as the author and chef Julia Child, and David Hyde Pierce (“Frasier”) as her husband, Paul, succeeds on a number of levels. As a period piece, it offers a smart glance at a changing world. It’s also a character study that explores a singular and unique figure and reflects on shifting ideas of womanhood, domesticity and changing perceptions of the kitchen as a whole.

As television history, “Julia” doesn’t shy from the racism, sexism and class attitudes of its day but at the same time evokes a tone entirely appropriate to its subject matter. In discovering Child’s 1961 book “Mastering the Art of French Cooking” or watching her Boston-based cooking show, readers and viewers felt they had found a new friend — a smart, witty and welcoming one, to boot. Despite her odd voice and physical awkwardness, Julia Child was easy to love and so is “Julia.”

Compare that with the recent Aaron Sorkin project, “Being the Ricardos,” which went to great efforts to turn a behind-the-scenes glance at the most beloved sitcom of all time into a humorless tale of fear, adultery and McCarthyism.

Bebe Neuwirth also stars as Avis, Child’s recently widowed best friend, setting up scenes between Niles and Lilith from “Frasier” days. A lot of “Julia” concerns Alice (Brittany Bradford), a young Black woman and fledgling producer, who encouraged Child to pursue her series.

Irish actress Fiona Glascott often threatens to steal the show as Julia’s book editor, Judith. She’s a confidante, friend and fan. Viewers might recall Glascott as Matt LeBlanc’s feisty ex-wife on “Episodes.”

Judith’s boss, Blanche Knopf (Judith Light), thinks she’s wasting her time with a mere cookbook writer when she should be concentrating on editing serious authors such as John Updike. Their relationship and the show’s Cambridge setting illuminate the mid-century contempt that self-professed intellectuals had for television.

“Julia” is not without a few faults. Neuwirth’s character swears like a sailor, or a Soprano, a trait both anachronistic and unpleasant. There’s an encounter between Child and Fred Rogers that borders on too much and a feud between Julia and Betty Friedan seems contrived.

“Julia” is not for everyone, but some discerning viewers might have just found their favorite new show.

• Tom (Pete Holmes), a laid-off factory worker, embraces his dream to pursue professional bowling in the new sitcom “How We Roll” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG). His wife (Katie Lowes) and mentor (Chi McBride) are encouraging, but his hovering, widowed mother (Julie White) fears he’s taking an unnecessary risk.

• Chef Ludo Lefebvre and comedian Natasha Leggero host the new culinary competition “Rat in the Kitchen” (8 p.m., TBS). As the title implies, one of the six players is really a saboteur. Julia Child would find this pointless.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• A painful farewell on “Station 19” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• Stretched too thin on “Grey’s Anatomy” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• Jenny makes her case on “Big Sky” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

TCM ends its monthlong salute to the Oscars with a glance at winners from the 1960s, including director Mike Nichols’ 1966 adaptation of Edward Albee’s searing stage drama “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” (2:15 p.m., TV-14), starring Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton, Sandy Dennis and George Segal.

SERIES NOTES

Turning the Paige on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... An influencer vanishes on “Law & Order” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... “MasterChef: Junior Edition” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Cordell’s limit on “Walker” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... A romantic detour on “United States of Al” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Sensible slacks on “Ghosts” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... A witness might have been abused on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... Max gets a songwriting gig on “Call Me Kat” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Cleo frets on “Legacies” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Coveted shoes on “Welcome to Flatch” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Payback for a lifesaver on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Keeping secrets on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Sienna Miller, Judd Apatow and Big Thief on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Ben Stiller, Rose Matafeo and Brooke Colucci visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Maria Bakalova, Stephen Merchant and Wet Leg appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).