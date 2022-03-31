Gallery hosts open house for National Autism Awareness Day

April is Autism Awareness Month, and April 2 is National Autism Awareness Day. Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism will be hosting an open house from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to celebrate the day.

The gallery, located at 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, supports people with autism and encourages artistic expression.

During the open house, visitors can participate in activities to relieve stress, explore the Lego Mania program, see the 3D program, learn about the activities the artists work on and how they work toward becoming employed.

Additionally on display is the new Community Puzzle project which recognizes donors, volunteers and artist participants. It was also be day two of “An Inside Look at Outsider Art” by guest artist Louis Walker Jr.

There also will be a puppet show performed with puppets created by gallery artists.

<strong>Run for Autism t-shirt contest</strong>

Also happening at Merchant Street Art Gallery is preparation for the annual Run for Autism, set for June 19. Part of that preparation is an open call for t-shirt design for the shirts runners will wear on race day.

Artwork must be original work of the artist submitting for entry. Submitted artwork becomes property of the gallery.

Submissions are being accepted now through April 20. A $23 prize will be presented to the winning artist.

Designs cannot include photographs. Drop off submissions to the gallery, or email to <a href="mailto:info@merchantstreetartgallery.org" target="_blank">info@merchantstreetartgallery.org</a>.

Submissions must include artist’s name, address, phone number and age.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.merchantstreetartgallery.org" target="_blank">merchantstreetartgallery.org</a>, or call 815-685-9057.