Bourbonnais native Mendenhall collaborates with Guns & Roses pianist

Brandon Mendenhall, of Bourbonnais, has made a name for himself as a rock-and-roll musician. Now living in Los Angeles, the artist often has performed at The Looney Bin in Bradley.

His 2019 documentary “Mind Over Matter,” chronicled his story and became a favorite of Guns & Roses pianist Dizzy Reed.

“Dizzy Reed was walking into [The Looney Bin] a couple of years ago, and his wife stopped him and pointed to a ‘Mind Over Matter’ poster,” said Looney Bin owner Nick Huffman.

The documentary follows Mendenhall’s story as a young man born with cerebral palsy that left him battling with a paralyzed left hand, bullies and stereotypes to defy the odds and make it as a rock and roll guitarist. Ultimately, he shared the stage with the very band that inspired him to start (or to achieve the impossible).

Several areas within Kankakee County appear in the film, including the trailer park where Mendenhall grew up; Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, where Mendenhall attended; Paul’s Place in Kankakee, where his band played their first show; and the original Daily Journal office, where Mendenhall was interviewed by late reporter Dennis Yohnka in 2014 and 2015.

Knowing Reed’s interest in Mendenhall’s story, Huffman introduced the two musicians, and all three will be appearing on the podcast, “Party Like a Rockstar,” and their episode is slated to release Monday.

Huffman shared that “a big announcement” will be made during the episode regarding Reed’s and Mendenhall’s music.

To listen to the episode upon its release, go to <a href="https://www.player.fm/series/2910302" target="_blank">player.fm/series/2910302</a>.

For more information on Brandon Mendenhall, go to <a href="https://www.bit.ly/b-mendenhall" target="_blank">bit.ly/b-mendenhall</a>.

• Mendenhall's documentary, "Mind Over Matter," is available for rental on streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime.