'Plainville' recreates a painful case

Streaming now on Hulu, the limited series “The Girl From Plainville” recalls the disturbing case of Michelle Carter. Viewers might recall her as the young woman who stood trial for sending hundreds of texts to her depressed boyfriend urging him to commit suicide.

Elle Fanning stars as Carter. Thanks to adroit work in the hair, makeup and eyebrow-sculpting department, she bears a remarkable resemblance to the real thing. Look for Chloe Sevigny as the victim’s mother, who apparently had no idea of her son’s morbid relationship.

Were Carter’s texts deliberate coaching, depraved indifference or a confused teen’s messed-up notion of a Romeo & Juliet-style romance?

• “Frontline” (9 p.m., PBS) presents “The Plot to Overturn the Election,” a look at the groups and individuals who created an echo chamber of lies and conspiracy theories that bounced between the Trump White House in late 2020 and the right-wing media that offered currency to fabricated falsehoods that had been rejected by dozens of judges and branded “bull----” by Trump’s own attorney general.

Having poured acid on the foundations of American democracy for “fun” as well as ratings, audience size and profits, these same media outlets went on to cause thousands of needless deaths by spreading false rumors about COVID vaccination efforts and recently have graduated to promulgating “fair and balanced” pro-Putin propaganda.

• Netflix presents the documentary “Johnny Hallyday: Beyond Rock,” a profile of the popular musician, who died in 2017. It might be easy for Americans to dismiss him as one of many Elvis knockoffs to emerge in the late 1950s, Hallyday remained a celebrity in France for seven decades.

If early American rock symbolized the affluence of the Eisenhower era, Hallyday offered a link to a much more troubled generation, born under German occupation and who came of age against the backdrop of French defeats in Indochina, Suez and Algeria.

• Hector Elizondo narrates “Zoot Suit Riots” on “American Experience” (8 p.m., PBS, check local listings), a 2002 documentary about 1943 clashes between white servicemen stationed in Los Angeles and gangs of flamboyantly dressed Mexican-American males who refused to “know their place.”

• Similar to “Plainville,” the NBC series “The Thing About Pam” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14) features a big-screen star (Renee Zellweger) in a limited scripted series story that seems more appropriate to a true crime docuseries.

It’s interesting to note “Pam” went almost un-watched when first broadcast on NBC. The pilot earned a 0.4 rating. But about 9 million viewers caught up with it later, streaming “Pam” on Hulu and Peacock. Is this good news for NBC? Or a sign of broadcast’s demise?

This is hardly unique to “Pam.” Many network and cable series were discovered only when they streamed on Netflix, including Lifetime’s reality show parody “Unreal,” and the creepy voyeuristic “You,” which also originated on Lifetime.

• The 2022 adaptation of Agatha Christie’s “Death on the Nile,” directed by and starring Kenneth Branagh, begins streaming on HBO Max.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• An immigration agent is targeted when a fight breaks out at a hockey game on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• Raines’ sister vanishes in the Balkans on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• Randall and Rebecca get weepy and nostalgic during a road trip on “This Is Us” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• “Name That Tune” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) enters its second season.

• Devante struggles at his posh academy on “black-ish” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

• A popular online fad causes disruptions in class on “Abbott Elementary” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

• Vermont pot growers slaughter their fieldhands on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

The 1942 melodrama “Mrs. Miniver” (7 p.m., TCM) offered American viewers a rousing take on life on the British homefront during the Nazi Blitz. Winston Churchill singled out the movie for praise — he was said to have observed it was worth “either five battleships or 50 destroyers.”

SERIES NOTES

A change in promotional management on “Young Rock” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Devon suggests a procedure to treat a woman’s depression on “The Resident” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Gavel-to-gavel coverage on “Judge Steve Harvey” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Lana stands behind Jonathan on “Superman & Lois” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... A lottery windfall loses its joy on “Mr. Mayor” (7:30 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Naomi senses a kindred spirit on “Naomi” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... “To Tell the Truth” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Jared Leto, Stephen Merchant and Taylor Tomlinson on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).