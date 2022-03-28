Manga favorite 'Thermae Romae Novae' debuts on Netflix

Only in comic books can you travel through thousands of years of history and across the very globe and never leave the bathroom.

But don’t dare call “Thermae Romae Novae” a comic book. A sensation in the world of Japanese manga, “Thermae” features a strange and inventive plot.

The animated series begins in ancient Rome, where Lucius works as a designer of bathhouses, symbols of Roman society and civilization. He is a third-generation bathhouse designer recently fired for his lack of imagination and flair. In a quirk of fate, he stumbles into a drain that acts as a time portal, carrying him across oceans and centuries to a 21st-century Japanese bathhouse, where the ancient Roman encounters startled “salary men” just hanging out for a sauna. Along the way, he discovers some modern amenities and quirky Japanese gadgets he carries back to Rome, just in time to save his job.

— A recent baseball Spring Training story caught my attention. New York Mets right-fielder Brandon Nimmo, who recently signed a one-year salary agreement for $7 million, arrived at training camp driving a 2010 Nissan Altima with 65,000 miles. A casual glance at online car listings puts the replacement cost of that used vehicle between $7,000 and $14,000.

When asked why he didn’t spring for a “sweeter” ride, he said he found the car just fine and besides, having been a gift from his parents when he was young and it was new, it had sentimental value.

Contrast that story with the new series “Million Dollar Wheels” streaming on Discovery+, which follows the sales techniques of luxury car dealers who sell Rolls Royces, Ferraris, McLarens and Maybachs to celebrities including Jamie Foxx, Kim Kardashian, singer-songwriter J. Balvin and actor Tom Holland (“Spider-Man”). Apparently, they sell more than cars — they sell “lifestyles.”

• The streaming service Sundance Now premieres the 2020 documentary “Since I Been Down,” a film recalling the enactment of “three-strikes” sentencing bills in the early ‘90s that put an entire generation of young men behind bars for life.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

— Michael Gandolfini stars in “The Sopranos” prequel “The Many Saints of Newark” (6:55 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

— Three acts move forward on “American Song Contest” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Clark Gable stars as Fletcher Christian in the 1935 drama “Mutiny on the Bounty” (7 p.m., TCM) a role reprised by Marlon Brando (1962) and Mel Gibson (1984).

— An apartment suicide might have been murder on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— Villanelle adjusts her worldview on “Killing Eve” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-14).

— A reliable witness returns on “NCIS: Hawaii” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— It looks like one bank can be saved on “The Endgame” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— A gifted surgeon turns perceived weaknesses into strengths on “The Good Doctor” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

— The “Independent Lens” (9 p.m., PBS) documentary “Writing With Fire” follows journalists working at India’s only all-female news network.

CULT CHOICE

A sad-sack musician (Adam Sandler) woos a waitress (Drew Barrymore) in the 1998 comedy “The Wedding Singer” (7 p.m., Pop), set in the 1980s and featuring a soundtrack of pop hits from the early MTV era.

SERIES NOTES

A visit from Calvin’s rich brother on “The Neighborhood” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Maddie vanishes into St. Patrick’s Day madness on “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Hollywood week continues on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Spencer anticipates his college debut on “All American” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Mother-in-law woes on “Bob Hearts Abishola” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... A stalker from Owen’s past comes to town on “9-1-1: Lone Star” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Simone welcomes two visitors on “All American: Homecoming” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon welcomes John Oliver, Lana Condor and Buddy on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, Maren Morris and Brooke Colucci visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).