Library Life: Week of March 27

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Bookworms: At 4 p.m. Monday, students in fourth through sixth grade are invited for a book club. The group will discuss “A Tale Dark and Grimm” by Adam Gidwitz. Email <a href="mailto:rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org" target="_blank">rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org</a> to register.

• Documentary Screening: At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the library will screen “Wonder Women!” After the screening, there will be a short discussion on the film. Email <a href="mailto:bschott@bourbonnaislibrary.org" target="_blank">bschott@bourbonnaislibrary.org</a> to register.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• My 1st Book Club: At 4:30 p.m. Monday, students kindergarten through fourth grades are invited for a book club that introduces young scholars to book discussions and activities.

• Teen Bedazzle Night: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, teens are invited to bring an item to bedazzle. Suggested items include: keychain, book, tumbler, phone case.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• Battle of the Books: During the month, patrons of all ages are invited to stop by the library to vote on their favorite author, series or book.

• Lucky Coin: Try your luck at the library. Find a hidden coin, and win a prize.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

<em>•</em> Lego Night: At 6 p.m. Monday, join the library to build a creation based on a theme to be revealed that night. Team creations will be displayed in the library and voted on during the month. The winning team will be announced at the next Lego Night. All teams must have at least one adult and one child.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• South Bank Neighborhood Meeting: At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, 2nd Ward Aldermen Mike O’Brien and Dave Baron will host a community meeting to discuss top concerns and ideas to improve. Possible agenda items: Neighborhood signage, Riverfront development, public safety issues, formation of Neighborhood Association.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Take-and-Make: Every Saturday, the library offers materials for a take-and-make craft geared toward grades first through fifth.

• Cooking with the Season: At 6 p.m. Monday on Facebook, join as Austin demonstrates a recipe fitting for the season.

• Gardening Class: At 10 a.m. Thursday, Holly Froning, of U of I’s Extension office, will be teaching a class on herbs.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Story Time with Ms. Jen: In-person sessions will be held at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday and 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

• Adult Coloring: At 2 p.m. Thursday, the library will provide coloring sheets and colored pencils for a one-hour coloring session.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

No events are scheduled. Go to the Facebook page for updates.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Growing Readers: Starting Monday through April 22, the library will host a reading challenge for all ages.

• Crafts: During the week, materials will be available for a drop-in or take-home craft for kids, the theme is weathervane. There also are materials available for an adult take-home craft.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> bourbonnaislibray.org, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> bradleylibrary.org, 815-932-6245

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> momencelibrary.org, 815-472-2581

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> grantpark-il.org/library, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> lions-online.org, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> limestonelibrary.org, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> mantenolibrary.org, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> watsekalibrary.org; 815-432-4544