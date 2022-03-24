'Atlanta' returns on FX

After a considerable hiatus, “Atlanta” (9 p.m., FX, MA) returns for a third season. Donald Glover stars as Earn, a brilliant but scattered Princeton dropout who rebounds as the manager for his cousin, rapper Paper Boi (Bryan Tyree Henry). With Paper Boi’s career in full swing, they find themselves on tour in Europe, where social awkwardness arising from cultural and racial assumptions has a different accent.

Tonight’s season opener takes place closer to Atlanta, with two stand-alone reveries. The first unfolds like a stoned ghost story featuring a long soliloquy about the haunted nature of “whiteness,” and the second follows a young boy pigeonholed as “troubled” who finds himself exiled to a hippie foster home from hell. Both segments are smart, funny, painful, insightful and terrifying in equal measure.

“Atlanta” also can be streamed on Hulu.

• Streaming on Discovery+, “Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed” takes a three-part look at the international organization that gained attention when its New York outlet attracted throngs of young people and celebrities to its Sunday services. For some, Hillsong arrived on their radar after pop star Justin Bieber sang its praises. Carl Lentz, the tattooed senior pastor of the New York branch, behaved like a rock star and attracted young, rootless New Yorkers in search of fellowship and community.

This is hardly the first tale of a slick evangelist exposed for hypocrisy and excess. “Hillsong” is filled with stories of former faithful who left after feeling used and abused and blamed for not doing enough for the Hillsong “brand.”

Strip away the stories and scandals and “Hillsong” offers a fascinating look at the blending of religion and corporate values and behavior. After humble beginnings in Australia, Hillsong adopted the practices of American megachurches with a vengeance and added to its bottom line with a focus on creating original music for its services. While relatively ignored by the secular media, Hillsong became a hit factory for Christian music, earning millions in sales and royalties. Its secret was to tailor each new devotional hymn to contemporary pop trends. So the next time your car radio stumbles upon a song that sounds vaguely like Coldplay with lyrics lightly touching on Jesus, you probably have found a Hillsong song.

• Streaming today on Hulu, an ABC News report expanded from a true-crime podcast, “Have You Seen This Man?” recalls the remarkable story of John Ruffo, a pudgy, bald computer nerd who absconded with $353 million in a 1998 bank fraud and has remained one of the world’s most sought-after fugitives ever since.

• Loosely based on a popular game, the sci-fi series “Halo” begins streaming on Paramount+.

• Filmmakers discuss the scenes that help define their movies in the docuseries “One Perfect Shot,” streaming on HBO Max.

• HBO Max also streams “Moonshot,” a futuristic romantic comedy that puts a whole new spin on long-distance relationships.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• 2022 NCAA Basketball Tournament action includes Arkansas vs. Gonzaga (6 p.m.) and Texas Tech vs. Duke (8:30 p.m., CBS).

• A candy factory conflagration on “Station 19” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• Richard wonders if he has what it takes for surgery on “Grey’s Anatomy” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• Strange bedfellows on “Big Sky” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

A journalist (Steve Coogan) with a checkered past helps an older Irish woman (Judi Dench) search for a son she bore as an unwed teen who was sold into adoption by church authorities in the bittersweet 2013 drama “Philomena” (6:20 p.m., Showcase).

SERIES NOTES

Toe-tagging a tech tycoon on “Law & Order” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Fifteen competitors remain on “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Help for Cordell on “Walker” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... The death of a working girl on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Twice the fun on “Call Me Kat” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Lost at the carnival on “Legacies” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Ride sharing on “Welcome to Flatch” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Mom drops by on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Sandra Bullock and Billy Strings are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Ethan Hawke and Yard Act on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Gwen Stefani, Jude Hill and Wilderado appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” (10:35 p.m., ABC) ... Amy Poehler and Jeffrey Wright visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Ike Barinholtz, Chloe Kim and Parcels appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).