Annual Women United breakfast raises $22,000

The United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties held a sold-out Women United breakfast on International Women’s Day.

“The event brought together women from all walks of life for a morning focused on celebrating and highlighting women as leaders, influencers and gamechangers — at home, at work and in our community,” said Kerstin Rust, executive director at United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties, in a news release.

The morning was filled with connections, inspirational storytelling, sage advice, opportunities to shop and support local women-owned businesses and raffle baskets donated by local female entrepreneurs.

“One of the coolest and most inspiring things I’ve ever been part of,” said Emily LaVoie, Eating Physiology Coach and panelist on the Women United Mental Health Panel. “There is a 100 percent chance that I’ll be attending every year for the rest of my life.”

“The Women United Breakfast gave women the opportunity to come together to uplift and empower one another,” said JaHana Holloway, featured speaker at the event. “I’m so honored to have been a part of this phenomenal experience.”

Fellow featured speaker Laura Andersen echoes the comments of positivity.

“Shared experiences and connection make our community stronger, and Women United gave us a much-needed opportunity to do that as friends, colleagues and neighbors with our aligned stories that brought us closer.”

This event also served as a fundraiser for United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties. Collectively, the event raised roughly $22,000 for programs serving women and girls in the local community.

Women United helps change the lives of women and girls by supporting financial empowerment, early childhood success, school success and community resilience.

“The Annual Women United Breakfast gets better and better,” said Maureen Powell, site head of communications at CSL Behring.

“Each year, the presenters are on-point with their topics and so engaging for the audience. This year the event fell on International Women’s Day and I can think of no better way to celebrate women and invest in oneself.”

For more information on Women United and United Way, go to <a href="https://www.myunitedway.org/women-united" target="_blank">myunitedway.org/women-united</a>.