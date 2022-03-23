Watseka chamber hosting Business After Hours

WATSEKA — The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce will be holding a Business After Hours from 5:30 to 7 p.m. April 6 at TJ’s Signs located at 417 N. Second St., Watseka.

All Chamber members, their employees and guests or any business or organization who would like to learn more about the Chamber or becoming a member are invited to come socialize and enjoy refreshments along with a 50/50 drawing. The April Business of the Month will be selected. The more employees a business has present, the greater the chances of selection as eligibility increases.

Business After Hours is a program of the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce, designed to provide networking opportunities for area businesses and organizations as well as to help promote the community through the success of its members. For more information about the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce activities, contact Amanda at the Chamber office 815-432-2416.