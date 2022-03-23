Brown's 'Green Room' explores the arts economy

Are the arts a luxury? A business? Or a hobby? The economic impact of creative culture takes center stage on the new series “The Green Room With Nadia Brown” (10 p.m., Ovation).

Brown, a Broadway performer (“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”) gives a highly detailed monologue about the sheer number of jobs created and communities uplifted by the $919 billion arts economy. Along the way, she drops little fact bombs that might alter people’s perspectives. Sports fans might be surprised to learn in New York, Broadway theater creates more revenue than the total of every professional sports team in the New York area.

She also goes on to explain the effect of the arts economy in regions far from urban centers on the coasts and showcases small rural communities where the arts have become a major economic driver.

But how is the size of the arts economy measured? Anyone who ever has been a freelancer and filled out a tax form might recall how the IRS creates a code for various categories of jobs and endeavors. All those returns help demonstrate the sheer number of taxpayers engaged in the arts economy and the incomes at stake.

Brown interviews Dr. Michael Seman, of the Brookings Institute, who explained such data became essential when the government was trying to measure and remedy the economic impact of COVID-19, a crisis he likened to “a Hurricane Katrina hitting every town in America.”

Presenting so many numbers, facts and concepts can seem dry to some. Brown goes out of her way to keep things light and even silly, with lively patter and pop-culture asides. It’s a little like a one-woman show combined with a TED Talk.

Brown will preside over a further conversation about COVID’s effect on the arts (March 30); arts and political partisanship (April 6); the idea of a Cabinet-level secretary of arts and culture (April 13) and the role of the arts in creating and imagining the nation’s future (April 20).

• Paramount+ streams “Clive Davis: Most Iconic Performances.” As president of Columbia Records from 1967-73, Davis helped launch the careers of Sly and the Family Stone, Janis Joplin, Laura Nyro, Santana, Bruce Springsteen, Barry Manilow, Whitney Houston and countless others.

During four episodes, Davis will recall the most exciting acts and performances he’s seen in recent decades.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

