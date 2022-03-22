History's endurance; Frontline's Pelosi

After more than a half-century in the TV business, with a license to broadcast whatever they see fit, the corporate geniuses at ABC offer a prime-time version of “To Tell the Truth” (9 p.m., TV-PG). Perhaps they’re all too busy watching Netflix to come up with any new ideas.

Oddly enough, the folks at the History Channel are showing them how it’s done. Readers of this space know I’m not the biggest fan of that cable network and its history of “Ancient Aliens” and other fluff, but in the case of “Shackleton’s Endurance: The Lost Ice Ship Found” (9 p.m., TV-PG), they’re doing it right. They’ve taken a breaking news story and used it as an angle to tell a story from history.

To recap: The Endurance was a three-masted ship used by the 1914 expedition of Sir Ernest Shackleton to explore the remote, unknown and forbidding continent of Antarctica. Early in the going, the Endurance sank, forcing the team of explorers to travel by land, or rather ice, a brutal story of survival that lasted some three years. When they eventually were discovered and returned to Europe, they realized they had missed much of World War I.

Just this month, the wreckage of the Endurance was discovered beneath more than 2 miles of freezing ocean. These extreme temperatures perfectly preserved the sunken wooden craft, setting up a new focus of expedition and the use of high technology to explore the sunken relic. Video footage of the Endurance and its eerily pristine condition is nothing short of haunting, inviting comparisons to Pompeii or at least the opening moments of “Titanic.”

• Sometimes a biography is more than a personal profile, particularly when its subject is considered controversial. The “Frontline” (8 p.m., PBS, check local listings) installment “Pelosi’s Power” has a telling title. More than a biography of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her decades of public service, it puts our national psyche on a therapist’s couch as it explores the irrational rage stemming from the rise of women in high places and the perception powerful women are themselves a symbol (or perhaps the cause) of male impotence.

“Pelosi” touches on her youth as the baby of a large Italian-American family from Baltimore, where her father was elected mayor and schooled his daughter in local ward-level politics. She and her contemporaries recall when she entered the House in 1987, there were only 23 female members, and no one wanted to hear from them.

Pelosi’s role as a lightning rod only grew as she became majority leader and then House speaker. Audio clips from the Rush Limbaugh radio show recall the crude demonization of Pelosi as symbolic of any woman who would challenge “the way things ought to be.”

Limbaugh had gleefully inspired death threats against popular singers the Dixie Chicks for speaking up against George W. Bush in 2003. He would live to see a violent mob sack the Capitol building Jan. 6, 2021, and make a beeline for Pelosi’s offices, promising to kill the octagenarian grandmother. They had been incited by a man desperately clinging to power, a man who had openly bragged about assaulting women.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

