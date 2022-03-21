'Song Contest' accents local talents

Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson host “American Song Contest” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14). More than the umpteenth knockoff of “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG), this competition will showcase talent on a state-by-state basis, hoping to channel the home-team enthusiasm seen every year during the Eurovision Song Contest, a pop tradition since the 1950s.

Clips made available for consideration reveal an all-too-familiar set and stage. Just why has there been a deep purple-blue neon glow to these proceedings since “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”? Inquiring minds want to know.

But one new feature is the stage, lit up like a map of the US of A, so each singer can stand on a symbol of the state they represent.

To the casual viewer, Eurovision has become synonymous with cheesy pop acts. It says something that Abba remains the most famous outfit to emerge from the process. But Eurovision also proved to be a unifying force, arriving less than a decade after a gruesome war that devastated much of the continent, the second such war in three decades.

While coverage of Eurovision has focused on questionable acts, weird hairstyles, makeup and glitter, politics and controversy are not unknown. A few years back, when British singers were awarded the lowest conceivable scores, some believed this was payback for Brexit and the U.K.’s hostility to European unity. On a more serious note, Russia has been disinvited from this year’s Eurovision, following the invasion of Ukraine.

So, will “American Song Contest” result in national unity, or jingoistic regionalism? At a time when too many pundits write about a “new civil war,” a show as goofy as this offers the kind of war between the states we can all get behind.

• While watching “Bad Vegan,” the new Netflix four-part tale of a famous restaurateur bamboozled by her Rasputin-like boyfriend, I was struck by chef Sarma Melngailis’ flat and unaccented delivery. She sounded remarkably similar to Carrie Coon’s portrayal of the striving Bertha Russell on “The Gilded Age” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA). Both “characters” project an emotional vacancy disguising something darker within.

“The Gilded Age” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) concludes its nine-episode run tonight and will stream on HBO Max. I’d call the finale a bit of an anticlimax, if I didn’t already consider the entire series an opulent dud.

For the record, Bertha’s ball becomes a night to remember, Marian adjusts to her new normal and Peggy has a showdown with her controlling dad.

