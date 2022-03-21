RANDALL: Kick off the new season with spring cleaning

The nicer the weather gets the more important it is to do your spring cleaning now. The history of spring cleaning is to do away with winter’s mess. Years and years ago, people would keep their houses tightly sealed and when spring came, they would open them all up and sweep and clean away the soot and grime that had accumulated during the winter months.

Did you know there is such a thing as National Cleaning Week in the United States? It is typically the fourth week of March — so you are in luck because you have six more days to prepare for National Cleaning Week which begins March 27.

Spring cleaning can consist of many things, but I think it is primarily for deep cleaning — things you don’t clean every week or even once a month. Here are some good ideas to include in your spring cleaning.

Starting with your ceilings, I would suggest you clean your ceiling fans. Most of you have not run your ceiling fans for several months now and I am sure a fair amount of dust has accumulated up there.

Take the time now to clean off those blades so that when you do start running your fan again, you aren’t spraying dust all over the place. And while you are looking up at the ceiling, dust all the cob webs away.

I have a duster on a long pole that works wonderfully for cobwebs and ceiling fans. It’s a microfiber duster so the dust clings to it and doesn’t get thrown around.

Next, I would move to the walls. When was the last time to washed your walls? Yes, they do get dirty and dusty too. Take some warm, sudsy water and wipe them all down.

Make sure you clean your furnace vents too. Those can be removed and soaked if they are really grimy.

While you are on the walls, what about those window coverings? It would be a good idea to dust the blinds, and wash or have your drapes or curtains dry cleaned. That alone will freshen up the look in your house. Make sure you wash your windows inside and out while the drapes are getting cleaned.

Moving onto your furniture. How often do you remove your sofa cushions and clean under them?

Probably not often enough — spring time is a great time to do that. And vacuum all the cushions and the whole couch plus chairs while you are at it. Spring cleaning might be a good time to rearrange your furniture which would allow for you to clean the floors under and around your furniture.

Speaking of the floor, I know you vacuum regularly and sweep regularly, but how often do you shampoo your carpets? Another great idea for spring cleaning.

Now if you are feeling exhausted just reading my list, what I would recommend is that you tackle one deep-cleaning project each day or one room each day. After all, you do get a full week based on National Cleaning Week.