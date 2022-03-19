Library Life: Week of March 20

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Fun With Calligraphy: At 3 p.m. Monday, the library is hosting “Simple Squiggles: Fun With Calligraphy” for kids in grades third through sixth. Participants get a special pen to take home. Register by emailing <a href="mailto:rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org" target="_blank">rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>.

• Evening Yoga: At 6 p.m. Thursday, the library will host candle-lit, all-level yoga. The event is free, and participants are encouraged to bring their own mats. Email bschott@bourbonnaislibrary.org to register.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Creative Careers: At 4:30 p.m. Monday, kids in grades kindergarten through fifth are invited to learn from someone with an interesting job in the community. The presentation is followed by an activity.

• Best of the Celebrity Book Club: At 7 p.m. Tuesday, this new book club asks: What’s your favorite celebrity reading?

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• Battle of the Books: During the month, patrons of all ages are invited to stop by the library to vote on their favorite author, series or book.

• Lucky Coin: Try your luck at the library. Find a hidden coin, and win a prize.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Chess League: At 10 a.m. March 26, chess league will meet in the 3rd Floor meeting room.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

<em>•</em> Celebrate Nutrition: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, celebrate nutrition month. There will be a healthy eating presentation and cooking demonstration. The class is free, but contact the library to RSVP.

<em>•</em> Mario Kart Tournament: At 2 p.m. March 26, racers 18 and younger are invited to battle in a Mario Kart race. The winner receives a grand prize trophy. Call the library to sign up.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Take-and-Make: Every Saturday, the library offers materials for a take-and-make craft, geared toward grades first through fifth.

• Writer’s Group: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the group will meet to edit and critique each other’s work.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Book Bingo: At 3 p.m. Monday, join the library for games of Bingo.

• Nellie Bly Presentation: At 6 p.m. Thursday, presenter Tricia Kelly will bring to life the famous Nellie Bly in “The Adventures of a ‘MAD’ Woman.” Contact the library to register.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

No events are scheduled. Go to the Facebook page for updates.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Growing Readers: Starting Monday through April 22, the library will host a reading challenge for all ages.

• Travel the United States: During the week, the library will hold activities on the topic of traveling the U.S.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> bourbonnaislibray.org, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> bradleylibrary.org, 815-932-6245

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> momencelibrary.org, 815-472-2581

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> grantpark-il.org/library, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> lions-online.org, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> limestonelibrary.org, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> mantenolibrary.org, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> watsekalibrary.org; 815-432-4544