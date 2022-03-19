5 pop culture TikToks made by Kankakee Public Library

The Kankakee Public Library has been making a splash with its TikTok account, with many of the popular videos being based in pop culture. To check out all of the library’s videos, go to <a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@kankakeepubliclibrary" target="_blank">tiktok.com/@kankakeepubliclibrary</a>. Here are five pop-culture-themed videos that have received a lot of love (better yet, “likes”).

<strong>Wes Anderson</strong>

A video captioned “POV: You work in a library in a Wes Anderson film” features a variety of staff members emulating the quirkiness of a Wes Anderson movie. The video has more than 1 million views and received the following comment from actor Kevin Bacon: “My compliments to the wardrobe department.”

<strong>‘Footloose’</strong>

Inspired by the aforementioned Kevin Bacon comment, the staff hit the ground running with a “Footloose”-themed TikTok featuring dance moves from the 1984 classic, starring Bacon. Staff members can be seen dancing around various spots in the library to the Kenny Loggins tune of the same name.

<strong>‘The Breakfast Club’</strong>

Moving into the next year, the library did a parody of the dance scene from 1985’s “The Breakfast Club.” This was the perfect choice for KPL, as the film is set in none other than a library.

<strong>Books. Beats. Battlestar Galactica.</strong>

What better way to show off the streets of Kankakee and the innerworkings of the library than with a parody of “The Office”? The video features the show’s theme song and is the library’s version of the TV show’s intro.

<strong>‘The Bachelor’</strong>

The library asks “Will you accept these books?” as a quick-hit video features a variety of books written by “Bachelor” cast members.