Live music this weekend: March 17, 2022

<strong>Derek Caruso & the Blues Fuse</strong>

Copeland’s Bar & Grill — 63 N. Main St., Manteno

7 p.m. tonight

<strong>Not Petty & CA Jeff</strong>

Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno

7 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Last Call Band</strong>

The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington

7 p.m. Saturday

<strong>The Tall Paul Band</strong>

Peotone American Legion — 109 E. North St., Peotone

7 p.m. Saturday

<strong>The 44 Magnum Band</strong>

Buckwild Cafe & Gaming — 151 W. Station St., Saint Anne

8 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Ed Welch & the Time Bandits</strong>

Back Forty Saloon — 77 N. Main St., Manteno

8 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Just Roll With It Band</strong>

Game On Bar & Grill — 115-117 Second St., Peotone

8 p.m. Saturday

<strong>The Keifs</strong>

Barnyard Tap — 106 W. Main St., Martinton

9 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Dan Blanchette</strong>

Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno

2 p.m. Sunday

To have your listing included, email <a href="mailto:life@daily-journal.com">life@daily-journal.com</a>.