Live music this weekend: March 17, 2022

<strong>Derek Caruso & the Blues Fuse</strong>
Copeland’s Bar & Grill — 63 N. Main St., Manteno
7 p.m. tonight
<strong>Not Petty & CA Jeff</strong>
Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno
7 p.m. Saturday
<strong>Last Call Band</strong>
The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington
7 p.m. Saturday
<strong>The Tall Paul Band</strong>
Peotone American Legion — 109 E. North St., Peotone
7 p.m. Saturday
<strong>The 44 Magnum Band</strong>
Buckwild Cafe & Gaming — 151 W. Station St., Saint Anne
8 p.m. Saturday
<strong>Ed Welch & the Time Bandits</strong>
Back Forty Saloon — 77 N. Main St., Manteno
8 p.m. Saturday
<strong>Just Roll With It Band</strong>
Game On Bar & Grill — 115-117 Second St., Peotone
8 p.m. Saturday
<strong>The Keifs</strong>
Barnyard Tap — 106 W. Main St., Martinton
9 p.m. Saturday
<strong>Dan Blanchette</strong>
Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno
2 p.m. Sunday
To have your listing included, email <a href="mailto:life@daily-journal.com">life@daily-journal.com</a>.