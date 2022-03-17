GSU presents preview of 'Beyond Conversation: Red Summer'

Governors State University’s Center for Performing Arts invites community members to preview a brand-new drama on March 26, “Red Summer,” which will premiere on the Center’s stage in September 2022.

“Beyond Conversation: Red Summer” gives community members an intimate glimpse at the creative process, while encouraging reflections on the legacy of 1919 — and how little has changed in the past 100 years.

Attendees will be the first to view a staged musical number from the show and hear from a panel of artists and community partners, followed by facilitated conversations with educators and community activists that go beyond conversation.

“Red Summer” takes place during the Chicago race riots of 1919. The protagonists are two WWI soldiers — one black, one white — who return from the battlefields of Europe only to find themselves caught in the violence of a Chicago that is struggling to accommodate the Great Migration, the return of WWI veterans, a downturn in the economy, and long-standing ethnic tensions.

Having fought on the same side in The Great War, they are now pitted against each other as their friends, family, and neighbors wage block-by-block warfare.

Playwright Andrew White observes, “Today, more than 100 years later, the same issues still simmer in every metropolitan area in America.”

Playwrights Shepsu Aakhu and Andrew White have been friends and colleagues in the Chicago theatre scene for more than 30 years. They began co-writing “Red Summer” as a response to America’s continued racial divisions.

Shepsu Aakhu is a prolific African-American playwright and founder of MPAACT (Ma’at Production Association of Afrikan Centered Theatre); he has written many plays chronicling the black perspective of growing up in Chicago. Several of these plays have been presented at the Center in seasons past including ‘Speaking in Tongues: The Chronicles of Babel’ and ‘Starting Over’. White is a Jewish-American playwright, who has placed race relations at the heart of his writing as well.

The plot of “Red Summer” in some ways mirrors the stories of its two authors. It is about two men whose histories and fates are co-written by historic elements outside of their control, but who make choices that are within their power.

For more information or to reserve your spot, visit <a href="https://www.govst.edu/RedSummer" target="_blank">govt.edu/RedSummer</a>.

What: "Beyond Conversation: Red Summer"

When: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26

Where: Governors State University, Center for Performing Arts 1 University Parkway University Park

Tickets: <a href="https://www.govst.edu/RedSummer" target="_blank">govst.edu/RedSummer</a>

Following the show at 2:30 p.m. is a panel and Q&A with the creative team in the Hall of Governors. Tickets are free, but reservations are required. To reserve your seat, visit <a href="https://www.govst.edu/RedSummer" target="_blank">govst.edu/RedSummer</a> or call (708) 235-2222.

Reservations for the first portion 1-2:30 p.m. will be accepted through March 25. Reservations for both portions must be made by March 21.