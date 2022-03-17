Community Arts Council awarding Fine Arts scholarship

The Community Arts Council of Kankakee County is accepting applications for the 2022 James F. Carlson Fine Arts Scholarship program. At least one student from Kankakee County will be awarded a $300 scholarship to further their training in the Fine Arts.

To receive an application, Kankakee County junior high and high school age students can contact their school’s guidance office. Scholarship applications also can be obtained by downloading an application from the CAC website, <a href="https://www.communityartscouncil.org" target="_blank">communityartscouncil.org</a>.

The deadline for application is April 5. Funding for these scholarships comes from donations from many organizations, businesses and individuals. Anyone interested in contributing can consult the CAC website or the CAC Facebook page.

The mission of the Community Arts Council is to serve as a central body to promote, develop, stimulate and encourage Arts Organizations, Artists and Arts participation in Kankakee County.

The CAC accomplishes this purpose by building awareness of the arts and by promoting participation within the community for the Arts and Cultures of the Kankakee area.