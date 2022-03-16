Kankakee Kultivators look forward to April meeting on perennials, annuals

Last week, the Kankakee Kultivators' meeting featured Deb Terrill as the speaker and educator.

"Deb generously spoke for a few hours to members of the club and many from the greater Kankakee community," said Jan Alleman, club president". She educated us all about seeds, the seed industry, and how to start seeds at home."

Kankakee Kultivators invites members of the greater Kankakee community to join the monthly meetings the second Thursday each month. The next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 14.

The club has its business meeting for members from noon to 1 p.m. and the public is invited to join at 1 p.m. for the education segment of the monthly program. In April, they are scheduled to have a speaker educate on the topic of new and old perennial and annual flowers.