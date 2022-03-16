Artists and crafters sought for Strawberry Jazz Festival

The Community Arts Council of Kankakee County is seeking artists and crafters for the Strawberry Jazz Festival. Applications are being accepted now for this juried event.

This is a juried, handmade-items-only event; all items must be handmade by the participant and cannot include glitter, kit-made or pre-made/pre-manufactured items. Additional restrictions could apply.

For questions or to apply, email a short bio and photos of your work to <a href="mailto:CACK3events@gmail.com" target="_blank">CACK3events@gmail.com</a> for consideration.