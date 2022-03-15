'Holy Heist' recalls a Brink's job for the books

Discovery+ streams “Holy Heist,” a two-hour documentary about a robbery featuring a curious cast of characters large enough to propel any number of films.

In January 1993, robbers knocked over a nondescript Brink’s warehouse in an unlovely neighborhood in Rochester, N.Y., a city on Lake Ontario best known as the headquarters for Kodak film and legendary snowstorms.

The thieves knew what they were doing and escaped with $7 million. Suspicion immediately fell on security guard Thomas O’Connor, an ex-cop with a spotty reputation. Reportedly “kidnapped” by the robbers, he conveniently was dropped off right in front of his favorite bar. Years of investigation would turn up a band of associates linked to O’Connor, including an ex-boxer from Liverpool, a heavily accented Irish-Catholic priest and a former member of the Irish Republican Army who had put down his guns and bombs to work as a croupier. During the years, $2 million was recovered and a body was fished from a lake, but $5 million remains outstanding and lips remain sealed.

A tad long at two hours, “Holy” is a festival of regional accents. In addition to the priest, who sports the thickest brogue this side of a “Leprechaun” movie, it’s filled with interviews with cops and confederates whose speaking voices demonstrate how residents of Great Lakes cities such as Rochester sound a lot more similar to folks from Chicago than Manhattan.

Given the presence of the priest and his IRA-adjacent pals, you might save this for St. Patrick’s Day viewing, two days hence. Something to think about if you’ve seen “The Quiet Man” too many times.

— Shelter show hosts Dave and Jenny Marrs buy a 19th-century structure with dreams of creating a bed-and-breakfast on “Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn” (8 p.m., HGTV). In the first installment, titled “In Over Their Heads,” they discover the expense of renovating an older home hiding major flaws beneath vintage charm. There’s also a bee infestation worthy of immediate attention.

• A personal story that includes elements of legal struggle and celebrity misbehavior, the documentary “Phoenix Rising” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) follows one woman’s struggle to come to grips with abuse and manipulation and her crusade to extend the statute of limitations for domestic abuse cases in California.

• Given recent events, “Frontline” (PBS) has scheduled “Putin’s Road to War” (8 p.m., check local listings) as well as an updated edition of the profile “Putin’s Way” (9 p.m., TV-PG, check local listings).

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Abducted from daycare on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• Rose petals flutter on the season finale of “The Bachelor” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

• Tales of the crypto on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• Kevin has something to prove on “This Is Us” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• A sicko targets whole families on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• Pam offers a sympathetic shoulder on “The Thing About Pam” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

A scandal involving a campaign manager (Ryan Gosling) threatens to engulf his boss’ (George Clooney) election bid in the 2011 political thriller “The Ides of March” (6:15 p.m. and 8 p.m., Starz Encore.) Clooney directed an impressive ensemble including Philip Seymour Hoffman, Paul Giamatti, Marisa Tomei, Jeffrey Wright and Evan Rachel Wood.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).