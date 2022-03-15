BEST BITES: Where to find corned beef and cabbage on St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick’s Day is one of my favorite holidays. My Dad, Bill Moore, really made it special. He would cook for the family — the traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner, Irish soda bread and just a wee bit o’whiskey.

While he was in the kitchen preparing, I would play Irish tunes on the piano. I could hear his beautiful Irish tenor voice coming from the kitchen as he sang “Danny Boy,” one of his favorites.

I do my best to keep his Irish traditions alive. My son, Tim Markland, will carry on his grandfather’s rituals. I’m sure of it. There is a special shelf in our kitchen that holds my dad’s Irish mugs and our family crest; those will be passed on to Tim.

On Thursday, when I take the last sip of my Jameson Irish whiskey, I will remember Dad’s songs, his stories and that infectious laughter. Dia dhuit! (God bless you!)

How will you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day? Here are some suggestions:

<strong>Ryan’s Pier</strong>

The Aroma Park restaurant will be serving its traditional Irish dinner on Thursday. It will have its famous, classic corned beef, cabbage, potatoes and carrots dinner along with homemade Irish soda bread.

Don’t forget to order an Irish desserts. Kathleen Ryan Slavin said it’s going to be very special. She’s making Guinness cake, Bailey’s cake and an Irish mint dessert — Andes candy mint pie — and something new: Irish Apple cake with a special sauce.

Also available will be the restaurant’s fantastic Reuben sandwiches. I ordered one not long ago, and the corned beef was very lean and tasty. I only could eat a half sandwich but brought the rest home for another time.

Drink up with one of the best Irish beers on tap (this I know is true!) — Guinness, Guinness Blonde, Harp or Smithwicks. Nothing is finer than sippin’ on an Irish whiskey after dinner — Jameson, Bushmills or Bushmills Black and Tullamore Dew — that is unless you finish your meal with cup of fine Irish coffee with Bailey’s Irish cream served with one of Ryan’s special Irish desserts.

Reservations Thursday are highly recommended.

Ryan’s Pier is located at 112 E. First St., Aroma Park. Call 815-937-0246.

<strong>Copeland’s Bar & Grill</strong>

The Manteno establishment will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with corned beef and cabbage dinner and drink specials. The best part — it will have bagpipers playing at 6 p.m.

Copeland’s Bar & Grill is at 63 N. Main St., Manteno. Call 815- 468-3484 for reservations. Check out their Facebook page.

<strong>Hoppy Pig</strong>

Hoppy Pig is having a very traditional St. Patrick’s Day with live music and bagpipes. My Irish heart is so excited!

Traditional corned beef dinners are going to be available from Thursday through Saturday.

At 6 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day, Green Beer Bagpipes will be entertaining guests, followed by live music from the Dublin Duo from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

<strong>The Longbranch</strong>

This L’Erable hot spot is ready for its St. Patrick’s feast Thursday. It will have its regular lunch menu and corned beef and cabbage along with Reubens.

Corned beef and cabbage and the Reubens will be served from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. or until they run out. I suggest you go early, or you can order a carry-out dinner.

The restaurant will not be taking reservations or carry-out pre-orders this year. Indoor seating will be first come, first served. Carry-out orders will be filled as they are called in during service hours.

The Longbranch is located at 2713 N. 1500E Road, Clifton. Call 815-694-9748.

<strong>Jimmy Jo’s Barbeque</strong>

In Bourbonnais, Jimmy Jo’s will be celebrating by providing guests with a traditional St. Paddy’s Day dinner. The dinners will be available Thursday to Saturday.

On the menu will be smoked corned beef with cabbage, red potatoes and baby carrots for $15.99. This entrée will be available until the restaurant runs out.

For those who are wanting to dine at home or are having a party, Jim can help. Just tell him how many people you are feeding, and he’ll put together a complete dinner of corned beef, cabbage, potatoes and carrots for $17.99 per person. This price includes bread, plates and utensils.

Order one of his corned beef sandwiches for $9.99 each.

Corned beef only — full-cooked and trimmed — can be purchased for $23.99 per pound. Please give 72 hours notice.

Jimmy Jo’s Barbeque is located at 65 N. Convent St., Bourbonnais. Call 815- 933-7500.

<em>”B’fhéidir go dtabharfadh grá agus gáire duit do laethanta agus go gcuirfinn te ar do chuid scalladh agus do theach.”</em>

<em>Translation: May love and laughter light your days and warm your heart and home.</em>

When Father Bob was at St. Rose of Lima, he told the best jokes. Of course, they always pertain to his sermon. This was one of my favorites. Yes, I know -- I put this same joke in every year, but it's still funny.

"There was once an Irishman named Murphy who walked into an American bar. He sat down and told the bartender, 'Give me three shots o' your finest Irish Whiskey!' The bartender complies.

After about a week, the bartender asks, 'Murphy, would it be better for yeh if I put all three shots of Irish whiskey into one glass?'

Murphy replied, 'Well, no. See, I have two other brothers back at home, Patrick and Owen, and every time I come into a pub or bar, I order a shot for each o' them so I can remember the good times.'

Well, after another week of this routine, Murphy comes into the bar and only asks for two shots of Irish whiskey. The bartender immediately says, 'Murphy, is everything ok? Did somethin' happen to one of your brothers?'"