Pianist Barron Ryan performing in Pontiac

At 7 p.m. March 22 in the Pontiac Township High School Auditorium, pianist Barron Ryan will be performing his signature style of vintage yet fresh music.

Ryan grew up with musician parents, enjoying a variety of styles from Mozart to Michael Jackson in his home. His father started teaching him piano at the age of 4. This love of music continued throughout adolescence and into a major in piano performance at the University of Oklahoma.

After becoming disheartened by rejection from many music conservatories, Ryan briefly gave up piano in pursuit of a career in hip-hop. But upon winning a piano competition which sent the winner to perform a tour in Israel, he found his new focus. He discovered the joy of jazz- and ragtime-inspired concert music.

"Members of the Livingston County Concert Association are in for an interesting blend of great music," said the association's Rod Patterson in a news release.

For tickets and more information, call Ruth Schlosser at 815-844-6369. Additional tickets for this concert will be available at the door. Adult tickets are $20, and high school students and children accompanied by an adult are admitted free of charge.

For more information about the Concert Association, contact Rod Patterson at 815-844-7833 or <a href="mailto:rod.hjemme@gmail.com" target="_blank">rod.hjemme@gmail.com</a>.