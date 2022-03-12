Library Life: Week of March 13

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Women’s Career Showcase: At 10:30 a.m. March 19, several women in the community with interesting jobs have been invited to share with kids the stories about their work. Open to all ages. Register by emailing <a href="mailto:rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org" target="_blank">rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>.

• March Book Madness: Follow the library’s social media to participate in March Book Madness to vote for your favorite reads. Only one can be the winner.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Graphic Novel Book Club: At 4 p.m. Tuesday, grades fifth through eighth are invited to meet and discuss their favorite graphic novels and comics.

• Wednesday Book Club: At 10 a.m. Wednesday, join the book club and enjoy an eclectic list of reads with a group.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• Battle of the Books: During the month, patrons of all ages are invited to stop by the library to vote on their favorite author, series or book.

• Lucky Coin: Try your luck at the library. Find a hidden coin, and win a prize.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Familias Unidas: At 9 a.m. Saturday, the community force that is striving to empower Hispanic families to deviate from the pattern of violence and tragedy in our world will meet in the 4th Floor Auditorium.

• Pretty Tough: At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Teen Zone, the first Pretty Tough meeting of 2022 will be held.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

<em>•</em> Sing-A-Long Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, little ones are invited to join the library for 30 minutes of stories and 30 minutes of song.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Chess Club: At 6 p.m. Thursday on Facebook, Austin will lead through various game moves to help improve play.

• Take-and-Make: Every Saturday, the library offers materials for a take-and-make craft, geared toward grades first through fifth.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Donation Drive: During the week at the library, the Teen Advisory Group is collecting donations for River Valley Animal Rescue.

• Puzzle Swap: At 1 p.m. Monday, this program for adult puzzle enthusiasts allows for swapping puzzles in a bring-one-take-one event.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

The library has no events scheduled. Go to its Facebook page for updates.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Kids’ Craft: During the week, materials will be available for a drop-in or take-home craft. The theme is coloring.

• Book Club: At 10:30 a.m. Monday, book club will meet.

• Family Fun: At 9 a.m. Saturday, the library will host a family fun event, United States-themed.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> bourbonnaislibray.org, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> bradleylibrary.org, 815-932-6245

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> momencelibrary.org, 815-472-2581

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> grantpark-il.org/library, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> lions-online.org, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> limestonelibrary.org, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> mantenolibrary.org, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> watsekalibrary.org; 815-432-4544