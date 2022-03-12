HOSEK: Visiting Mount Rushmore and Crazy Horse Memorial

Enjoying a leisurely drive along South Dakota Highway 244 through the Black Hills National Forest, the vision of George Washington’s commanding profile was so astonishing that I had to pull over.

Well versed in the schoolbook portrait of the four presidents carved in rock, the lone profile of our first president emerging from the granite monolith rising above our heads was startling. For a moment, I wondered if it was a separate sculpture I was not aware of.

Almost as a rite of passage, we had traveled to South Dakota purposely to see the famous faces of stone as envisioned by sculptor Gutzon Borglum, so we were not unacquainted with what to expect. However, the Mount Rushmore National Monument has surprises beyond the granite profile of the country’s first leader. Even the details of how the monument came to be are fascinating.

At the behest of South Dakota state historian Doane Robinson who was seeking a way to stimulate tourism to the area, the irascible and controversial Borglum stood on the summit of Mount Rushmore in 1925 and envisaged his sculpture. Dismissing Robinson’s idea of Western heroes, Borglum — wishing to create a monument celebrating the nation — decided to carve the presidents.

With the assistance of Sen. Peter Norbeck, federal funding was secured, and the project was begun in 1927. Closely supervised by Borglum, some 400 workers dangled precariously off the side of the mountain, blasted away the granite with dynamite and finished with pneumatic hammers and chisels.

Over the course of 14 years, 450,000 tons of rock were removed in the process of creating the 60-foot features. Today, the stone debris still lies in a heap near the base of the mountain.

Upon arriving at the grounds, we entered through an arched pavilion into the Avenue of Flags, consisting of flags from all 50 states in America plus District of Columbia, three territories and two commonwealths.

From there, we emerged onto the Grand View Terrace and its extensive view of the towering portrait in stone. Our initial view was thrilling, but did not fully provide the perspective of size.

For the closest possible access to the presidents (contrary to Alfred Hitchcock’s suggestion) we walked the Presidential Trail, which takes you to the base of an immense mound of carved rock just below the heads. The trail is roughly a half-mile long but includes 422 stairs and offers a unique angle of the stony expressions.

As the morning sun played across the faces, their features changed and came alive. Seeing the 60-foot tall faces in three dimension creates a vitality and imbues them with life that is simply not imagined from pictures. From a distance, there is an effect that makes you believe the features are as smooth as marble.

However, up close, the nuances become more prevalent. You can see the details of the carving activities, the striations and the finishing impact of the pneumatic hammers. It creates a stony flesh.

As we continued along, we unexpectedly came across a trio of mountain goats who seemed not at all perturbed by our presence.

The trail ran past Borglum’s original Sculptor’s Studio where we learned from the ranger on hand that the original vision of the monumental Mount Rushmore figures was very different from the carving as it stands today. The faces were to have been full statues, including clothing detail, arms and hands.

Unfortunately, Gutzon Borglum died in 1941 as America was on the eve of World War II. With funding curtailed, Borglum’s son, Lincoln, wrapped up the sculptures as we see them today. A grand, but incomplete, vision.

Crazy Horse Memorial

Nearly 17 miles from the monument, a disembodied, rugged face hovers high above the valley floor as if seeking the long lost people he once led.

The lesser known, but no less impressive, Crazy Horse Memorial located on Thunderhead Mountain has been under construction for more than 70 years and is far from its envisioned completed form.

In 1939, Lakota chief Henry Standing Bear believed honoring Native Americans with a monument in contrast to Mount Rushmore was imperative. Reaching out to Polish-American sculptor Korczak Ziolkowski (core-chalk jewel-cuff-ski), he is quoted as saying, “The red man had great heroes, too.”

Work on the monument began in 1948. However, unlike the small army of sculptors who descended upon Mount Rushmore, Ziolkowski worked alone initially, and refused federal funding. Living out of a cabin, each day, weather permitting, he would climb a wooden scaffolding of over 700 stairs and renew his attempted conquest of the mountain. Supported by a sawmill, small dairy and donations, buoyed by his wife, Ruth, and 10 children, he continued his solitary pursuit.

Today, seven decades later, the grounds encompass a vast complex. As we approached the Welcome Center, we walked past a magnificent bronze sculpture of two fighting stallions that seemed to sum up the spirit of the mountain. The Center also houses the Indian Museum of North America, Ziolkowski’s studio, a gift shop and a restaurant.

The museum alone was worth the visit. With its extensive collection of Native American artifacts, it highlights their culture and daily lives. The various galleries were so expansive that my wife lost track of me for a time as I wandered from room to room. Poor cell reception did not help.

From the outside viewing veranda, we could compare the 1/34 model of the proposed finished monument with the current progress. As seen today, there is only the face and a faint outline of an outreached arm. When completed, the memorial will depict Crazy Horse, with wind-blown hair, astride his horse, as he points toward the horizon. However, the vibrancy of the museum does not seem to extend to the memorial. It is slow going.

Wanting a closer look, we boarded a bus outside the center, which brought us right to the base of the mountain. As we stared up into this extraordinary quartz face, its 87-foot foot tall visage, a full third taller than any face on Mount Rushmore, dwarfed a yellow crawler tractor parked at its chin.

Its stony expression creates a weary but hopeful presence as he gazes across the valley. This massive countenance is amazing in of itself. It is difficult to comprehend how immense the completed statue will be.

Neither Mount Rushmore nor the Crazy Horse Memorial are without controversy. There are some today who decry both monuments and their impact on the Black Hills. Their creators both have colorful and divisive histories. However, it is difficult to deny the sheer beauty of these colossal carvings.

Ziolkowski believed it would take him 30 years — but he never finished. He passed away in 1982 before even the face was completed. Since then, his family has soldiered on.

As we left, we picked up a piece of dynamited granite from a pile of discards. I have no idea when the monument will be finished, but that piece of granite sits in our garden as an ode to an unfinished vision and the determination that drives it.

Both Mount Rushmore and the Crazy Horse Memorial are located in the Black Hills of South Dakota, roughly 30 miles southwest of Rapid City.

There is no entrance fee for Mount Rushmore National Memorial. However, fees are required to park at the memorial. The parking fee is $10 for cars.

Crazy Horse Memorial admission is $35 for three or more people in a vehicle.