B5 Star Foundation hosting spring break basketball camp

Daily Journal staff report

B5 Star Foundation, a nonprofit organization created to help challenge and guide youth to becoming successful adults in every industry through sports motivation, is hosting a Small Ball Basketball Camp for ages 5 to 10.

From noon to 2 p.m. during spring break, March 28 to April 1, the camp will be held at the KVPD Rec Center, 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee.

To register and for more information, email Billy Baptist at <a href="mailto:B5starfoundation@gmail.com" target="_blank">B5starfoundation@gmail.com</a>.