Starlight Entertainment hosting second concert at Pembroke NABVETS in April

PEMBROKE — Jerome Taylor, of Pembroke, is the CEO of Starlight Entertainment & Productions Inc., an organization whose concerts benefit NABVETS Chapter #0084 in Pembroke.

Taylor and Starlight Entertainment will be presenting "Jammin’ on the One," a classic soul and R&B concert on April 23. The “spring is in the air” concert will be held at the NABVETS Veteran Center (the Blue Building) at 13161 E. Central St., Pembroke.

This past September, Starlight Entertainment held its first concert in the Blue Building, and it was a sell-out show.

“That was when my Starlight team made it our mission and our vision to support my hometown of Pembroke/Hopkins Park and Kankakee in making it the No. 1 classic soul R&B and classic genres of music on the map,” Taylor said.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and showtime is 8 p.m. with music from Kingsman Entertainment and the Starlight Entertainment House Band. Tickets are $35 in advance and include dinner. Tickets at the door are $40, and vaccination cards are required.

For more information and to purchase tickets, call Jerome Taylor at 219-614-9585. Tickets also are available by calling Arnettia at 815-944-5621 or Jackie at 815-545-9283.