Best Bets: Week of March 9-15

<strong>Bourbonnais Polar Plunge</strong>

The Bourbonnais Police Department once again will participate in a Polar Plunge as the kickoff for its fundraising efforts benefitting the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

This year’s event will be 9 a.m. Saturday in the police department’s west parking lot, 700 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. The annual event will come with a twist again this year after modifications were made in 2021 because of COVID. Last year, the team of officers and additional participants had 500 gallons of water dumped on them from the 85-foot high ladder of Bourbonnais Fire Protection District’s fire engine Tower 69.

The format will remain the same this year, and the fire district will return to assist.

All donations will benefit more than 23,000 Special Olympics Illinois athletes and 13,000 Young Athletes across the state.

For more information or to donate, go to <a href="http://t.co/vXoqK0YD62" target="_blank">bit.ly/BPDPolarPlunge</a>.

<strong>Kankakee Kultivators' presentation</strong>

The Kankakee Kultivators will be hosting a meeting at the Kankakee Public Library’s 4th Floor Auditorium. The meeting will feature a 1 p.m. presentation by Deb Terrill and her newest program, “Seed to Table.”

Not only will she present the program and field all questions her audience might ask about her presentation, but earlier in the club’s meeting she also will participate with those present in a roundtable discussion, during which anyone can bring gardening, conservation and flower-arranging questions to the club’s Master Gardeners and other experienced gardeners.

All members of the public who are interested in seeds and gardening are invited. For more information, go to <a href="http://facebook.com/kankakeekultivators" target="_blank">facebook.com/kankakeekultivators</a>.

<strong>Mental Health Network's roundtable</strong>

From 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, Mental Health Network Kankakee County will host its monthly roundtable in Riverside Medical Center’s dining room.

The month’s focus is on “Kankakee Forgives,” which, according to MHN founder Rhonda Showers, is a movement to encourage forgiveness in the city of Kankakee to bring healing.

The goal is to reduce violence among youth by helping them understand forgiveness and inviting them to forgive. While serving a group of teens, a team of youth workers recognized many of them just needed to learn how to forgive.

“Further, if these teens could understand the educational, emotional, financial and physiological effects of un-forgiveness, they would absolutely want to forgive,” Showers said.

This was found to be true as teens willing to forgive fielded dramatic life changes. It also affected their parents to the extent parents have gotten involved.

The roundtable’s presenter will be Aaron Clark, Youth for Christ site Director who works with Kankakee School District 111 and the S.T.O.P. the Violence initiative.

To register for a free ticket, go to <a href="https://www.bit.ly/3sNVRCF" target="_blank">bit.ly/3sNVRCF</a>.

<strong>LEGO Mania</strong>

From 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism, create and build different Lego objects together. The program is for any level of expertise with Legos. For more information, email info@merchantstreetartgallery.org.

<strong>Project SUN Open House</strong>

From 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Morning Star Baptist Church, 570 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, Project Sun will host an informational open house. The local organization is a strong and unified network dedicated to fostering a family-driven and youth-guided children’s behavioral health system of care. For more information, call 815-304-5933, or email projectsun@cfkrv.org.