'Andy Warhol's Diaries' not to be missed

Among the many reasons to ignore the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science’s big night is the recent decision to “spare” viewers the best editor category in order to “save time.”

To quote Marx (Groucho, not Karl), “That’s the most ridiculous thing I ever heard.”

Editing, or the splicing together of existing footage, is arguably the most important part of filmmaking. The editor, along with the director, is among the first to see the “picture” as a whole. And I say that as a writer. The best screenwriters know scripts are not so much novels as a form of scaffolding upon which movies are made. William Goldman once called screenwriting a form of “carpentry.” It’s the editor who decides what parts are included or left out. For the Oscars to ignore that or decide audiences are too bored or jaded to care is a cultural travesty.

Editing is doubly important on television. Particularly in reality TV shows, such as “Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG), now entering its 42nd season, which are nothing but editing. Piecing together candid shots of scheming dimwits in bathing suits has held some viewers spellbound since 2000. Participants might be coached and ideas planted, but you can’t call “Survivor” scripted or directed. Hourlong distractions are culled from hundreds, perhaps thousands of hours of sandy shenanigans. It’s all about editing.

The Oscars are ignoring editing at a time when it has become the most important part of storytelling.

Which is a long buildup to declaring Netflix’s new six-part series “The Andy Warhol Diaries” reflects a masterpiece of editing.

Using his posthumous diaries as a framing device, the series follows the pop artist in his final decade and adds unrealized depths and pathos to his well-documented story. And along the way, “Diaries” offers a dizzying pastiche of news and interview clips and footage of early music videos, video art projects and gallery openings. It does an amazing job of capturing the creative tumult of the years between disco’s dominance and Warhol’s death in 1987.

“Diaries” begins with a glib declaration that it goes on to disprove during six hours of so. An expert opines Warhol would have loved today’s era of social media and that, in some ways, he helped create it.

But then it goes on to demonstrate how little Warhol talked about himself or his feelings. Social media is all about emotional exhibitionism. Warhol let his work do the talking. He reveals his emotions and longings in his “Diaries,” but they weren’t published until years after his death. And even then, they were dismissed as trite. Some of his most startling reflections were hidden in plain sight. They are revealed and explored in “The Andy Warhol Diaries,” a captivating series and a cultural event in its own right.

“Diaries” is executive-produced by Ryan Murphy as part of an extensive deal with Netflix. Viewers now can stream all of Murphy’s FX work, including every season of “American Crime Story,” “American Horror Story” and “Pose,” on Hulu.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

— Scott’s new partner seems sketchy on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• A worried father (Colin Farrell) desperately tries to repair his daughter’s robot babysitter in the 2021 sci-fi drama “After Yang” (7 p.m., Sho2).

— An industrial inferno leaves scars on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• Dad wants his job back on “Good Sam” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

— A team member is targeted on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

Mark Wahlberg and Zoey Deschanel star in the 2008 shocker “The Happening” (6:25 p.m., HBO Signature), directed by M. Night Shyamalan and savaged by critics as “incoherent.”

SERIES NOTES

“The Masked Singer” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Just friends on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Mending the timeline on “The Flash” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... A milestone on “The Wonder Years” (7:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Eric Stonestreet hosts “Domino Masters” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... It’s a twister on “The Conners” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Lunar New Year on the season 2 premiere of “Kung Fu” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Marina’s father doesn’t make things easy on “Home Economics” (8:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG)... Katherine is rushed to the ER on “A Million Little Things” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Samuel L. Jackson, Rupert Grint and Wet Leg on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Sandra Oh, Thomas Middleditch and Inhaler visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).